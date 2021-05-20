Olivia Rodrigo Explained Why She Changed The Lyrics In "Drivers License" To Describe A "Blonde Girl" Instead Of A Brunette

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Rumors claimed that the pair had dated and then broken up, with Joshua then pictured out with Sabrina Carpenter, who seemed to fit the description of the lyrics: "And you're probably with that blonde girl / Who always made me doubt / She's so much older than me / She's everything I'm insecure about."

This theory wasn't helped after fans realized that an earlier version of "Drivers License" had slightly different wording, instead describing the blonde girl in question as brunette. This only seemed to confirm to fans that the older blonde girl Olivia was singing about was 22-year-old Sabrina.

For their parts, both Sabrina and Joshua released songs of their own that appeared to be thinly veiled rebuttals to "Drivers License" and all three had their say, in varying degrees of subtlety, when asked about the potential drama in interviews.