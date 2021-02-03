Why The “Drivers License” Love Triangle Drama Matters

From Taylor Swift to Olivia Rodrigo, women pop stars in the social media era have achieved chart success by writing about their love lives — for better and for worse.

YouTube / Via screenshot Olivia Rodrigo in the "Drivers License" music video

Nothing illustrates The Way We Live Now — at least in the music world — more than the drama unfolding behind 17-year-old Disney star Olivia Rodrigo’s massive hit single “Drivers License.”

The spare, plaintive ballad, written by the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series actor (yes, the franchising is a mouthful) has been the No. 1 song in the country for three weeks. It evocatively renders teen feelings, using the promise of adolescent automotive independence as the backdrop for a breakup story. “You said forever / Now I drive alone past your street,” Rodrigo sings in the chorus. Of course, romantic melodrama has powered pop music for a long time. But part of what propelled this particular hit song’s rise was the social media hubbub around the speculation that it wasn’t about a fictional relationship, but Rodrigo’s supposed former boyfriend, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series costar Joshua Bassett. Rodrigo rather obviously references an ex who wrote a song about her (it’s all very meta) and a “blonde girl” who made her insecure about the relationship. Bassett has been linked to Sabrina Carpenter, a blonde Disney star turned singer. The entire drama became TikTok detective fodder, as fans sleuthed through their social media feeds and their entire Disney back catalog looking for hints about who was referring to whom. And since “Drivers License” was released on Jan. 8, both Bassett and Carpenter have come out with alleged response singles (or at least framed as such through fan speculation): Bassett’s “Lie Lie Lie” and Carpenter’s “Skin,” which more explicitly includes lyrics responding to Rodrigo’s song. This week, with “Drivers License” still topping the charts, “Skin” became Carpenter’s first US pop hit (and first UK top 40 hit). That these wholesome onetime Disney stars are launching (successful) solo efforts through such messy drama speaks to the way social media has helped turn pop music into a form of reality television. None of this is exactly new: It’s post–Taylor Swift messiness now playing out on TikTok. But the success of Rodrigo’s song, and the way it garnered attention, still speaks to the very particular ways that women pop stars’ perspectives are valued — for better or worse.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett pose at the after-party for the premiere of Disney+'s High School Musical: The Musical: The Series at the Walt Disney Studio lot in 2019

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images Sabrina Carpenter