Olivia Rodrigo's Debut Album "Sour" Weaves An Intricate Story Of Love And Heartbreak, And Her Reaction To Its Release Is Perfect

Rumors claim that Olivia had been privately dating High School Musical: The Musical: The Series costar Joshua Bassett before they apparently broke up. He was then pictured with fellow Disney star Sabrina Carpenter, who was thought to be the blonde, older girl referenced in "Drivers License".

The rumors only intensified as Joshua and Sabrina then appeared to release songs of their own in response, leading to a pretty messy triangle that had never been confirmed in the first place.

All three parties were asked about the reported drama in interviews, and each responded with varying degrees of subtlety.