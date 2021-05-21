 Skip To Content
Olivia Rodrigo's Debut Album "Sour" Weaves An Intricate Story Of Love And Heartbreak, And Her Reaction To Its Release Is Perfect

"Thank you for helping me turn all my unhappy feelings into one of the best moments of my life."

By Ben Henry

Picture of Ben Henry Ben Henry BuzzFeed Staff

Posted on May 21, 2021, at 7:15 a.m. ET

After an incredible rise into the mainstream spotlight over the last four months, Olivia Rodrigo has released her highly-anticipated debut album, Sour.

Rachel Luna / FilmMagic

It's been an almost unbelievable year for the teenager, who only released her first official single back in January before she was then thrust onto the top of the pop star pyramid.

Dave J Hogan / Getty Images

It all started with "Drivers License", a heartbreak anthem that captured the hearts of millions around the world, smashing a bunch of records on its way to topping the Billboard Hot 100 for eight weeks.

It has so far been streamed more than 750 million times on Spotify and looks set to be one of the most successful songs of the year.

But, along with the success came speculation over Olivia's personal life as fans dissected the lyrics of her songs and theorized who they might be about.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Rumors claim that Olivia had been privately dating High School Musical: The Musical: The Series costar Joshua Bassett before they apparently broke up. He was then pictured with fellow Disney star Sabrina Carpenter, who was thought to be the blonde, older girl referenced in "Drivers License".

The rumors only intensified as Joshua and Sabrina then appeared to release songs of their own in response, leading to a pretty messy triangle that had never been confirmed in the first place.

All three parties were asked about the reported drama in interviews, and each responded with varying degrees of subtlety.

Olivia hasn't shied away from the fact that her debut album is inspired by real-life heartbreak, revealing in recent interviews that she enjoys writing "super specific" songs that other people can then apply to their own lives.

David M. Benett / Dave Benett / Getty Images

"I completely understand people's curiosity," the 18-year-old told Nylon when asked about the rumored drama. "I get so curious about my favorite songwriters and the meaning behind their songs. But songwriting and singer-songwriter music in particular is so special because you can be as specific as you want, but there's still [space to] fill in the blanks."

"Lots of the time, people will fill in the blanks with details from their own life," she went on. "If they don't want to, they can fill it in with details of my life and if that's what makes it impactful to them, that's fine. As long as the song means something to you, it's all good."

Sour itself is brutally honest and emotionally raw, as Olivia weaves an intricate story of love and heartbreak. But there's also light amongst the dark too, which reflects on finding yourself amongst the ruin and moving past a dysfunctional relationship.

"Every song is so personal and close to my heart," Olivia wrote in an Instagram post following the release of the album. "Getting to share them with people is the most special thing I've ever done in my life."

Instagram: @oliviarodrigo

And, in a poignant message to fans, Olivia thanked them for helping to turn heartbreak into a moment she could cherish.

"I'm so lucky songwriting and music exists," she said. "I hope you guys enjoy the 34 minutes and 46 seconds of me spilling my guts out that is called Sour. Thank you for helping me turn all my unhappy feelings into one of the best moments of my life."

Olivia's debut album Sour is out everywhere now.

