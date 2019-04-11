Morning Update: Black Hole Stuns

To get this newsletter in your inbox, sign up right here.

EU leaders have agreed to delay Brexit until October 31

This is the show that never ends. After a four-hour debate, European Union leaders have agreed to extend our agony the Brexit deadline until the end of October.

The deadline is both longer than the June 30 timeline requested by British Prime Minister Theresa May and shorter than what some EU leaders had argued for. It is a sign that the EU has little confidence that May can pass a Brexit deal before European parliamentary elections.

The UK had been due to exit the bloc this Friday, but May failed three attempts to get a deal passed in Britain’s parliament.

The new October deadline means the UK is now due to exit the EU before the new European Commission takes office, and will have to hold EU elections if a deal isn't passed before May 22.

Here is the first image ever of a black hole

I know there’s cause to worry about this planet, but at the same time, science is so cool, so maybe we should have hope?

In the latest cool thing from science, scientists unveiled the first-ever image of a black hole and its shadow. The black hole is 55 million light-years from Earth, in a galaxy known as Messier 87, and has a mass 6.5 billion times that of the sun.

Extra cool thing: the black hole was photographed by a network of eight telescopes across the world known as the Event Horizon Telescope collaboration. Here’s the image: