A Suspect Has Been Arrested In Connection With Fires At Three Black Churches In Louisiana

The first fire occurred on March 26 at St. Mary Baptist Church in Port Barre. The second fire broke out on April 2 at Greater Union Baptist Church in Opelousas and the third at Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, also in Opelousas, on April 4.

The three St. Landry Parish churches burned to the ground within 10 days of each other.

The suspect, identified as Holden Matthews, 21, was taken into custody Wednesday evening, according to KATC. The local TV station reported that Matthews is the son of a St. Landry Parish sheriff's deputy.

A suspect was arrested Wednesday night in connection with a string of suspicious fires set at three historically black Baptist churches in Louisiana, multiple media outlets reported.

A spokesperson for the Louisiana State Fire Marshal's Office, which is leading the investigation, declined to comment to BuzzFeed News. Representatives from the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office did not immediately respond to requests for comment.



A press conference "to announce significant updates" in the investigation of the fires is scheduled for Thursday morning. Louisiana Gov. Gov. John Bel Edwards is expected to attend.

Fire Marshal H. "Butch" Browning said last week that officials believed the fires were "suspicious," but couldn't say whether they were arson, according to the Acadiana Advocate.

He said investigators were treating the fires as crime scenes and identifying potential patterns.

"It’s been confirmed that we believe these three fires are suspicious,” Browning said, the Advocate reported. "We’re cognizant that there is a problem and there is no coincidence there were three fires."

Officials with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the FBI, Louisiana State Police, and other local agencies have been assisting in the investigation.

Investigators have not said whether race was a motive in the fires, according to the Advocate, but the apparent attacks against the predominantly black congregations were reminiscent of the historical burning of African American churches in the US.



"This string of suspicious church fires, including three in St. Landry Parish alone, is deeply disturbing and a reminder of the violence that people of color continue to face across the South, Alanah Odoms Hebert, executive director of the ACLU of Louisiana, said in a statement Monday. "Black churches have long been targets of racial terrorism, and recent years have seen a steady rise in white supremacist violence."