Kim Kardashian West Is Studying To Take The Bar Exam And Become A Lawyer

Kim Kardashian West revealed in an interview published Wednesday that she's studying 18 hours a week to prepare to take the bar exam and could become a lawyer as early as 2022. The reality star discussed her plans in an interview with Vogue, which is featuring her on its May cover. Kardashian West still spends her time filming for Keeping Up With the Kardashians, working on her beauty business, and taking care of her family — but since last summer, she's also been working as an apprentice with a San Francisco–based law firm. "The reading is what really gets me. It’s so time-consuming," Kardashian West told Vogue. "The concepts I grasp in two seconds.”

Kardashian West added she's always been interested in criminal law — her father Robert Kardashian famously was on the team of lawyers representing O.J. Simpson — but she was inspired while she working to free Alice Marie Johnson from prison last year. Kardashian West met with President Trump at the White House to discuss Johnson's case, and the grandmother's life sentence for a non-violent drug crime was successfully commuted. "I’m sitting in the Roosevelt Room with, like, a judge who had sentenced criminals and a lot of really powerful people and I just sat there, like, Oh, shit," Kardashian told Vogue. "I need to know more."

Great meeting with @KimKardashian today, talked about prison reform and sentencing.

In that meeting, she told Vogue she was able to explain to Trump why Johnson's sentence was unfair. But she said she wanted the legal knowledge to be able to do more to change the criminal justice system and fight for people like Johnson. Kardashian West first learned about Johnson's case from a Twitter video, and she then got involved with #cut50, an advocacy group working to reduce the number of inmates in prison. One of its founders, CNN commentator Van Jones, praised Kardashian West for convincing Trump to give Johnson clemency.