 Skip To Content
BuzzFeed News Home Reporting To You

Here Is The First Ever Image Of A Black Hole

Trending

Here Is The First Ever Image Of A Black Hole

The black hole has a mass 6.5 billion times that of the sun.

By Mary Ann Georgantopoulos

Mary Ann Georgantopoulos BuzzFeed News Reporter

Last updated on April 10, 2019, at 10:19 a.m. ET

Posted on April 10, 2019, at 9:50 a.m. ET

National Science Foundation

Scientists on Wednesday unveiled the first-ever image of a black hole and its shadow located in a galaxy far, far away.

The black hole was photographed by a network of eight telescopes across the world known as the Event Horizon Telescope collaboration.

"We’ve exposed a part of our universe we’ve never seen before. We have seen and taken a picture of a black hole," Shep Doeleman, an astronomer at Harvard University who led the effort to capture the image, said at a press conference Wednesday.

@ehtelescope @saoastro To be able to image a black hole #ehtblackhole researchers needed to create a telescope with the same level of detail as seeing an date on a quarter from in L.A. from D.C
National Science Foundation @NSF

@ehtelescope @saoastro To be able to image a black hole #ehtblackhole researchers needed to create a telescope with the same level of detail as seeing an date on a quarter from in L.A. from D.C

Reply Retweet Favorite

The black hole resides 55 million light-years from Earth, in a galaxy known as Messier 87, and has a mass 6.5 billion times that of the sun, according to the National Science Foundation.

"When you work in this field for a long time you get a lot of intermediate results," Doeleman said Wednesday when asked what he felt when he first saw the image. "We saw something so true. ... it was astonishment and wonder and I think any scientist in any field will know that feeling, to see something for the first time."

.@dvergano explains what exactly we're seeing when we look at the #EHTBlackHole image
AM2DM by BuzzFeed News @AM2DM

.@dvergano explains what exactly we're seeing when we look at the #EHTBlackHole image

Reply Retweet Favorite

The effort of capturing the photo is detailed in a series of six papers published in a special issue of the Astrophysical Journal Letters.

It wasn't only the science community who was amazed by the results. Twitter had a lot of thoughts:

whew
The Museum of English Rural Life @TheMERL

whew

Reply Retweet Favorite
I knew it.
Ashley Mayer @ashleymayer

I knew it.

Reply Retweet Favorite
You can't fool me... #BlackHole ? #YouMeanDonutHole ;)
Cassondra Gilbert @Downdraftwx

You can't fool me... #BlackHole ? #YouMeanDonutHole ;)

Reply Retweet Favorite
The last scene from the Game of Thrones finale has leaked
Tasneem N @TasneemN

The last scene from the Game of Thrones finale has leaked

Reply Retweet Favorite
This was the plan all along.
James O'Malley @Psythor

This was the plan all along.

Reply Retweet Favorite




ADVERTISEMENT