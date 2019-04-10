Here Is The First Ever Image Of A Black Hole

Scientists on Wednesday unveiled the first-ever image of a black hole and its shadow located in a galaxy far, far away.

The black hole was photographed by a network of eight telescopes across the world known as the Event Horizon Telescope collaboration.

"We’ve exposed a part of our universe we’ve never seen before. We have seen and taken a picture of a black hole," Shep Doeleman, an astronomer at Harvard University who led the effort to capture the image, said at a press conference Wednesday.

