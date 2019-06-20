Morning Update: Big Day For Men In Suits And Blue Ties

US suicide rates are the highest they’ve been since World War II, according to the CDC

Federal health officials say the country’s suicide rate was 33% higher in 2017 than in 1999. According to a new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the increase was seen among both men and women, across all races and ethnicities.

The stats show that suicide is one of the few causes of death that is actually on the rise as opposed to declining.

Though the rise is troubling, it’s especially acute among indigenous women: the suicide rate increased by 139%. For indigenous men, it went up 71%. The high rates for this group have been particularly felt by young people, with the vast majority of suicides affecting those aged 15 to 44.

According to the Center for Native American Youth, “as a result of historical trauma, chronically underfunded federal programs, and broken promises on the part of the US government,” Native American young people face a slew of issues that have driven suicide to a crisis point.

The ICE director said the Trump administration will remove undocumented immigrant families

Mark Morgan, who was picked to lead Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) a week ago, said the Trump administration will launch an operation to target and remove undocumented immigrant families who have received final orders of removal. The operation will also serve as an attempt to deter future families from crossing the border.

Morgan did not reveal when the operation would occur, or the scope of such an action.

SNAPSHOTS

Hope Hicks refused to talk about her time at the White House at a Judiciary Committee hearing. Hicks invoked what some called “blind immunity” during some of her testimony, frustrating Dems looking to investigate obstruction of justice claims against Donald Trump. It’s unclear if the committee will vote to hold Hicks in contempt.

Keith Raniere, the founder of the alleged sex cult NXIVM, has been found guilty of all charges. Raniere, 58, was convicted of sex trafficking, sex trafficking conspiracy, racketeering, and conspiracy to commit forced labor. During the trial, several victims testified in detail about incidents in which Raniere coerced them into performing sexual acts.

Rory Stewart has been knocked out of the race to become Tory leader and UK Prime Minister. That leaves Jeremy Hunt, Michael Gove, and Sajid Javid to battle it out to face overwhelming favorite Boris Johnson in the final ballot. Exciting that the UK gets a choice between a man in a suit and a blue tie versus a man in a suit and a blue tie and a —

Tony Robbins has been accused of groping more women and mistreating vulnerable followers. Nine more former followers and staffers have come forward to accuse the world’s most famous self-help superstar of inappropriate behavior in the wake of a BuzzFeed News investigation.

Hannah’s season of The Bachelorette may be crashing and burning before our eyes, and fans are grabbing the popcorn. Look, if you’re game, the unverified spoilers about what is going to happen are… wild, to say the least.

James Charles is back on the internet after the Tati Westbrook drama. After a monthlong hiatus, here’s what he had to say.

These donors helped give Beto O’Rourke a historic start. They’re disappointed with what happened next.

Remember the buzz when Beto O’Rourke launched his presidential bid? The campaign got off to an electric start — and the numbers showed it: O’Rourke raised a stunning $6.1 million in the first 24 hours, besting the giant Bernie Sanders machine’s first-day total.

After the mid-March launch — with the exception of a Vanity Fair magazine cover story — O’Rourke’s team mostly kept him out of the national media spotlight.

The campaign says they have been eschewing big rallies, claiming it’s a deliberate choice to focus on grassroots organizing and connecting with voters, not the national spotlight.

But being out of the spotlight has consequences: As the candidate slipped in the polls and out of the national conversation, other candidates ascended. We spoke to small donors to his campaign who say they are frustrated and confused by O’Rourke’s absence.

