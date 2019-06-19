You've been warned, this post contains unverified spoilers for Hannah's season of "The Bachelorette."

If you haven't been watching this season of The Bachelorette, grab some popcorn and take a seat because it just got more wild than Colton jumping the fence.

Before I start, I need to say, I'm about to tell you some UNVERIFIED SPOILERS for this season. So if you don't want to know, turn away NOW.

If you're unfamiliar with how a reality show currently airing can be "spoiled," it's all thanks to a guy called Reality Steve. Reality Steve, aka Stephen Carbone, has been blogging about The Bachelor franchise for years and has made a name for himself by correctly revealing who the lead has picked numerous times. He does so through sources, who reveal the choice after the show is filmed, a few months before it airs.

On May 20, Carbone claimed that this season's lead, Hannah Brown, chose Tyler Cameron and he proposed. However, he changed his prediction on Tuesday. Carbone claimed his sources had given him bad info, and Brown was actually engaged to Jed Wyatt, a singer from Nashville.

Pretty soon after that, a bombshell was dropped on the whole season. On Tuesday, People magazine released an interview with a woman named Haley Stevens, who said she was in a relationship with Wyatt while he was on the show.

According to Stevens, the two dated for four months before Wyatt decided to go on the show. She said he told her he was only going on the show "for his career" and so that his dad wouldn't "have to help me pay rent anymore." Stevens said that Wyatt told her he had no intention on getting into a relationship with Brown, that "it’s not real. It’s acting." “He told me [the show] was just an obstacle and we’d be stronger on the other side because of it," she said.

She shared a note with the magazine she said Wyatt left her before he left for filming.

Jed From The Bachelorette’s Girlfriend At Home Finally Snitched On Him https://t.co/QlIJXv14m7

Stevens told People she believed Wyatt and eagerly waited for him to come home so they could resume their relationship. “I was terrified that he would fall in love with Hannah,” she told the magazine. “In the beginning I felt bad [watching the show] because I thought he loved me and was faking dating her. But then I thought, my boyfriend could be engaged to someone else. Seeing him kissing her for the first time was the worst day.”

Instead, she said, Wyatt "ghosted" her. He never called her when he came home, and when she finally confronted him, he told her he hadn't known what to say to her. Stevens said she decided to speak out to control the narrative after having reporters ask her about their relationship. In an early episode of the show, Wyatt seemed to confirm to Brown his motivations were career-focused. However, he assured her he had become interested in her. "My first thought was this is like a huge platform, and I just want you to know the truth," he said. "So I came in with that mindset, but every moment that we’ve had has taken that away and shown me that now more than anything I want to be with you.”

The interview created a firestorm online. Reality Steve soon began to post alleged evidence of the relationship he found, including comments from Wyatt on Stevens' Instagram account.

Thanks to those who sent. Those comments though, Jed

He also found a video of the couple in a promo for a dating app.

Aaaand let’s not forget the ad they did together for the “willcalled” app that I took a video from

Fans were totally floored by the drama.

When it comes out that Jed had a girlfriend the whole time during #TheBachelorette

#TheBachelorette Just want to say that I never trusted Jed and I learned my lesson from Luke Pell to never trust aspiring country singers...

They thought it was totally messed up.

Can we start talking about how messed up it was that Jed Wyatt slept with that girl the night before he left for the show and told her their relationship would be stronger and that it would just be “acting”. Any guy that can do that is a total douche #bachelorette

jed had a girlfriend while on the bachelorette....

Why do men have to do this though?

If Jed really had a girlfriend when he went on The Bachelorette, it will be my final straw with men. I have thought many moments throughout my life were my “final straw with men” but this would be the real deal.

Brown has been mum on social media since the scandal broke, and neither Wyatt nor Stevens immediately returned request for comment on this story. Neither did ABC. If Brown really is engaged to Wyatt, fans are feeling for her.

#TheBachelorette Actual footage of me after reading all the tea about bachelor in paradise, Jed and who Hannah B is engaged to...

@_SamBeckwith_ Reality Steve switched and said her and jed are engaged 😭😭😭😭 and then his ex came forward and said they were dating when he left for the show so I wonder if she will stay with him