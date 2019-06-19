 Skip To Content
Hannah's Season Of "The Bachelorette" May Be Crashing And Burning Right Before Our Eyes And Fans Are Grabbing Popcorn

You've been warned, this post contains unverified spoilers for Hannah's season of "The Bachelorette."

By Stephanie McNeal

Stephanie McNeal BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on June 19, 2019, at 11:56 a.m. ET

If you haven't been watching this season of The Bachelorette, grab some popcorn and take a seat because it just got more wild than Colton jumping the fence.

Giphy

Before I start, I need to say, I'm about to tell you some UNVERIFIED SPOILERS for this season. So if you don't want to know, turn away NOW.

Giphy

If you're unfamiliar with how a reality show currently airing can be "spoiled," it's all thanks to a guy called Reality Steve.

Reality Steve, aka Stephen Carbone, has been blogging about The Bachelor franchise for years and has made a name for himself by correctly revealing who the lead has picked numerous times. He does so through sources, who reveal the choice after the show is filmed, a few months before it airs.

On May 20, Carbone claimed that this season's lead, Hannah Brown, chose Tyler Cameron and he proposed.

However, he changed his prediction on Tuesday. Carbone claimed his sources had given him bad info, and Brown was actually engaged to Jed Wyatt, a singer from Nashville.

Instagram: @jedwyatt, Instagram: @alabamahannah

Pretty soon after that, a bombshell was dropped on the whole season.

On Tuesday, People magazine released an interview with a woman named Haley Stevens, who said she was in a relationship with Wyatt while he was on the show.

instagram.com

According to Stevens, the two dated for four months before Wyatt decided to go on the show. She said he told her he was only going on the show "for his career" and so that his dad wouldn't "have to help me pay rent anymore."

Stevens said that Wyatt told her he had no intention on getting into a relationship with Brown, that "it’s not real. It’s acting."

“He told me [the show] was just an obstacle and we’d be stronger on the other side because of it," she said.

She shared a note with the magazine she said Wyatt left her before he left for filming.

Jed From The Bachelorette’s Girlfriend At Home Finally Snitched On Him https://t.co/QlIJXv14m7
Kelly Keegs @kellykeegs

Jed From The Bachelorette’s Girlfriend At Home Finally Snitched On Him https://t.co/QlIJXv14m7

Reply Retweet Favorite

Stevens told People she believed Wyatt and eagerly waited for him to come home so they could resume their relationship.

“I was terrified that he would fall in love with Hannah,” she told the magazine. “In the beginning I felt bad [watching the show] because I thought he loved me and was faking dating her. But then I thought, my boyfriend could be engaged to someone else. Seeing him kissing her for the first time was the worst day.”

Instead, she said, Wyatt "ghosted" her. He never called her when he came home, and when she finally confronted him, he told her he hadn't known what to say to her.

Stevens said she decided to speak out to control the narrative after having reporters ask her about their relationship.

In an early episode of the show, Wyatt seemed to confirm to Brown his motivations were career-focused. However, he assured her he had become interested in her.

"My first thought was this is like a huge platform, and I just want you to know the truth," he said. "So I came in with that mindset, but every moment that we’ve had has taken that away and shown me that now more than anything I want to be with you.”

The interview created a firestorm online. Reality Steve soon began to post alleged evidence of the relationship he found, including comments from Wyatt on Stevens' Instagram account.

Thanks to those who sent. Those comments though, Jed
RealitySteve @RealitySteve

Thanks to those who sent. Those comments though, Jed

Reply Retweet Favorite

He also found a video of the couple in a promo for a dating app.

Aaaand let’s not forget the ad they did together for the “willcalled” app that I took a video from
RealitySteve @RealitySteve

Aaaand let’s not forget the ad they did together for the “willcalled” app that I took a video from

Reply Retweet Favorite

Fans were totally floored by the drama.

When it comes out that Jed had a girlfriend the whole time during #TheBachelorette
kellie korzunowski @kellie_korz

When it comes out that Jed had a girlfriend the whole time during #TheBachelorette

Reply Retweet Favorite
#TheBachelorette Just want to say that I never trusted Jed and I learned my lesson from Luke Pell to never trust aspiring country singers...
Bitchy Bachelorette @memes_bachelor

#TheBachelorette Just want to say that I never trusted Jed and I learned my lesson from Luke Pell to never trust aspiring country singers...

Reply Retweet Favorite

They thought it was totally messed up.

Can we start talking about how messed up it was that Jed Wyatt slept with that girl the night before he left for the show and told her their relationship would be stronger and that it would just be “acting”. Any guy that can do that is a total douche #bachelorette
Kathryn Elizabeth @kathrynginger22

Can we start talking about how messed up it was that Jed Wyatt slept with that girl the night before he left for the show and told her their relationship would be stronger and that it would just be “acting”. Any guy that can do that is a total douche #bachelorette

Reply Retweet Favorite
jed had a girlfriend while on the bachelorette....
Kay @mkaylamarie14

jed had a girlfriend while on the bachelorette....

Reply Retweet Favorite

Why do men have to do this though?

If Jed really had a girlfriend when he went on The Bachelorette, it will be my final straw with men. I have thought many moments throughout my life were my “final straw with men” but this would be the real deal.
Maddie Offenberger @maddie_offyy

If Jed really had a girlfriend when he went on The Bachelorette, it will be my final straw with men. I have thought many moments throughout my life were my “final straw with men” but this would be the real deal.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Brown has been mum on social media since the scandal broke, and neither Wyatt nor Stevens immediately returned request for comment on this story. Neither did ABC.

If Brown really is engaged to Wyatt, fans are feeling for her.

#TheBachelorette Actual footage of me after reading all the tea about bachelor in paradise, Jed and who Hannah B is engaged to...
Bitchy Bachelorette @memes_bachelor

#TheBachelorette Actual footage of me after reading all the tea about bachelor in paradise, Jed and who Hannah B is engaged to...

Reply Retweet Favorite
@_SamBeckwith_ Reality Steve switched and said her and jed are engaged 😭😭😭😭 and then his ex came forward and said they were dating when he left for the show so I wonder if she will stay with him
Ciera Calhoun @CRCalhoun0

@_SamBeckwith_ Reality Steve switched and said her and jed are engaged 😭😭😭😭 and then his ex came forward and said they were dating when he left for the show so I wonder if she will stay with him

Reply Retweet Favorite

I guess this could actually be the Most Dramatic Season Ever?

Do you have any info on this situation or Jed's intentions? Email this reporter at stephanie.mcneal@buzzfeed.com.

