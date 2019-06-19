Nine more former followers and staffers have come forward to accuse the world’s most famous self-help superstar of inappropriate behavior in the wake of a BuzzFeed News investigation.

Astrid Stawiarz / Getty Images Tony Robbins

This is Part Five of a BuzzFeed News investigation.

Part One: Unlimited Power

Part Two: Four More Women Have Accused Tony Robbins of Sexual Misconduct

Part Three: Tony Robbins Was Filmed Using Racial Slurs

Part Four: Tony Robbins Punishes Followers by Making Them Drink Unidentified Brown Liquid “Designed to Have a Lasting Effect” Tony Robbins faces a flood of fresh allegations from former fans and staffers who say he groped women, mistreated vulnerable followers, and ordered female audience members to touch themselves sexually. The new accusations have emerged after BuzzFeed News revealed in May that Robbins has berated victims of rape and domestic violence, while some former staffers and fans have accused him of sexual misconduct. Robbins has vehemently denied the allegations in each story and accused BuzzFeed News of “flat-out lying.” The self-help superstar says he has helped millions of fans overcome their darkest difficulties, while building a multibillion-dollar business and working with celebrities including Oprah, Serena Williams, the Kardashians, Donald Trump, and Bill Clinton. But since the original investigation was published by BuzzFeed News, a wave of former fans and staffers have made new complaints about his conduct. Many of them spoke on condition that their full names not be used, fearing that taking on the self-help millionaire could harm them legally or professionally. BuzzFeed News has corroborated key details of their stories. One more woman has now provided BuzzFeed News with a sworn statement accusing Robbins under oath of touching her inappropriately during a job interview— bringing the total number of women who say he made sexual advances or was naked in front of them to 10, with nine of them saying they were upset by his actions. Two former followers have also now come forward to say they witnessed Robbins ordering women in the audience to touch themselves sexually, after BuzzFeed News published a transcript in which the self-help coach described telling a female participant to fondle her own breasts.

And former staffers and followers have raised fresh fears about the physical and psychological impact of Robbins’ unorthodox techniques on vulnerable fans. Robbins strongly denied all the new allegations. His lawyers presented BuzzFeed News with nearly two dozen glowing statements from employees attesting to his character and stating they had never witnessed any inappropriate or disrespectful behavior. Many are still employed by Robbins and did not work for him during the period of his alleged sexual misconduct.

Have you had experiences with Tony Robbins that you would like to share? To learn how to reach us securely, go to tips.buzzfeed.com. You can also email us at tips@buzzfeed.com.

The woman making the new sworn statement to BuzzFeed News, a former executive assistant, said that she often had to deal with the fallout from Robbins’ inappropriate behavior during her employment. The experience began when Robbins placed his hand on her knee during a job interview in the late 1990s, she said. “I felt uncomfortable and that it was not professional,” she said. Robbins apologized after she shoved his hand away, she said, and she went on to accept the job. The self-help coach never touched her inappropriately again and was “good” to her during her employment, she said, but she eventually quit after receiving a stream of phone calls from other women saying Robbins had groped them. “Rarely was there a day when our team didn’t get calls from women saying that Robbins had touched them inappropriately,” she said. “After events across the world, the phone calls would pour in.” Three other women who have worked as assistants for Robbins have previously told BuzzFeed News that he exposed himself to them. A fourth said that Robbins asked how she felt about nudity during an interview for a personal assistant job, which felt “sexually inappropriate, almost predatory.” And two former bodyguards told BuzzFeed News they were sent out to trawl audiences for attractive women on Robbins’ behalf. Robbins has denied any allegations of inappropriate sexual behavior. Of the executive assistant’s allegations, his lawyers said that no “formal verbal or written report or complaint was ever made regarding such alleged encounters at any point.” His lawyers have previously said he was “never intentionally naked” in front of staff. “To the extent that he may have been unclothed at various times in his home or in hotels when working while either dressing or showering, and whether a personal assistant may have been present for some reason at that time, Mr. Robbins has no recollection,” his lawyers wrote in a May letter. In a statement provided by Robbins’ lawyers, one former personal assistant wrote that she had never witnessed any inappropriate behavior by Robbins and that “if Tony ever crossed a line with me” it was as a “father figure.” Another said that Robbins had never exposed himself to her and showed the “utmost discretion” when showering. Several former members of his security team gave statements saying they had never seen him make any sexual advances toward women in the audience. But other former staffers and participants told BuzzFeed News that Robbins’ behavior toward women had made them uncomfortable.

“Rarely was there a day when our team didn’t get calls from women saying that Robbins had touched them inappropriately. After events across the world, the phone calls would pour in.”

One former staffer, who asked to be identified only as Lou, told BuzzFeed News that she was shown a training video in which Robbins told one woman participant to twist her own nipples and say “Calling Tokyo” as a way of “breaking her pattern.” Lou said that Robbins did this at “numerous events” and added that while she used to “idolize” the self-help guru, she now believes his work is harmful. Gary King, Robbins’ former director of security, confirmed that he often witnessed the guru telling women at events to tweak their nipples and say “Calling Tokyo.” Lou said she no longer had access to the “Calling Tokyo” video, but provided a link to another video in which Robbins told a woman to stroke her breasts as a way of getting back in touch with her “feminine” side.

Akiko Stehrenberger for BuzzFeed News Read part one of our investigation into Tony Robbins.