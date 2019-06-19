Keith Raniere, The Founder Of The Alleged Sex Cult NXIVM, Is Found Guilty On All Charges

Keith Raniere, the founder of an alleged sex cult within NXIVM, was found guilty Wednesday on all charges after a nearly six-week trial in Brooklyn federal court.



Raniere, 58, once called “vanguard” and “the smartest man in the world,” by members of the organization he founded, was convicted of sex trafficking, sex trafficking conspiracy, racketeering, and conspiracy to commit forced labor by a jury of eight men and four women after five hours of deliberations.

His conviction brings an end to case against NXIVM, which became a mainstay in headlines in 2017 after the New York Times reported on the group. The Times story revealed a secret women’s group within NXIVM called DOS, in which members became “slaves” and were branded with Raniere’s initials using a cautery pen.

Raniere was the sole defendant in the case to stand trial after several women previously pleaded guilty to a series of charges. Allison Mack, the former Smallville actor who allegedly was Raniere’s second-in-command, pleaded guilty to racketeering and conspiracy charges. She did not testify at trial.

Clare Bronfman — an heir to the Seagram liquor fortune whose wealth helped fund NXIVM — Lauren Salzman, her mother Nancy, and Kathy Russell, also pleaded guilty for their involvement.

Of the women who pleaded guilty, only Lauren Salzman testified during the trial, detailing her relationship with Raniere and how she tried to protect him up until the moment he was arrested in 2017.

Raniere did not testify during the trial, though his attorney Marc Agnifilo argued the relationships Raniere had with NXIVM members were consensual.

During the six-week-long trial, several former members of DOS spoke of how they got involved with the organization. The women testified that Raniere tried to control every aspect of their lives, including whom they dated, what they ate, as well as their weight.



Several of the women, who where identified in court only by their first names, described in graphic detail incidents in which Raniere coerced them into performing sexual acts.

A woman named Nicole testified that Raniere allegedly blindfolded her and watched while a woman she did not know performed oral sex on her. Another woman said she and her two sisters were led to having abortions after having sex with Raniere.

Raniere faces life in prison and is expected to be sentenced on September 25.