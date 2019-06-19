The ICE Director Said The Trump Administration Will Remove Undocumented Immigrant Families

The Trump administration will launch an operation to target and remove undocumented immigrant families who have received final orders of removal in an attempt to deter future families from making the trek across the border, the new head of immigration enforcement told reporters Wednesday.

Mark Morgan, who was picked to lead Immigration and Customs Enforcement just weeks ago, did not reveal when an operation would occur or the scope of such an action. He maintained that the agency was still targeting its previous priorities, like removing those with criminal convictions, and that there will not be a significant shift in operations.

In talking with reporters, however, Morgan focused on a group of 2,000 family units who recently arrived, were part of an expedited court process, ordered removed from the country, and given a notice earlier this year to work with ICE to leave voluntarily. Morgan said no undocumented immigrant was exempt from enforcement, including families.

“It’s going to send a strong message to those individuals contemplating coming here illegally not to do so,” he said. “Not only will we be enforcing the law, maintaining the integrity of the system, but we’re also going to send a powerful message to individuals in the northern triangle countries: Do not come, do not risk it.”

Morgan’s comments come just two days after President Trump said ICE would begin the process of removing millions of immigrants next week, a notion that is practically impossible but alarmed advocates from across the country. The administration has been struggling to level off the numbers of families crossing the border every month, just as Trump heads into another presidential campaign cycle.

One former ICE official said the focus on family units was discouraging.

“This administration is no longer focused on the actual dangerous criminals threatening our national security,” the former official told BuzzFeed News. “They’re completely focused on winning in 2020. They have begun utilizing every apparatus available to them to target, separate, and terrify small children in order to claim a ‘win’ on immigration.”