This Courtroom Sketch Artist “Captures” Killers And Celebrities

How can you capture someone's essence so quickly and accurately?

I take a mental photograph. I take a breath and I look around the room. I take a beat, a count. I have these little mental photographs, like a little click in my head that goes from top to bottom. And I look at the person, and I just feel…their soul. It sounds corny, but it's true. I see their body language, I see the way they sit, the way they’re dressed. … You can surmise a lot about somebody by the way they move, the way they sit, their expressions. And I just try and take that in before I even put the pen to the paper. And many times I already have the drawing in my head before I put the pen to the paper.

Tell me about some of the emotions you go through while you’re covering really difficult cases.

There are some moments that are like, oh my god, my heart is beating. The Hawks murder was one of the worst: It was this couple that were duct-taped and thrown over their boat with the anchor . And the testimony was that you could see the fingernail marks on the deck as they were being dragged. There are details that are so horrific. Before the verdict, a reporter and I were holding hands, we were so nervous. [Their killers were all found guilty, with one being sentenced to death.]

I know you’re currently working on the Anthony Avalos murder trial , in which a woman and her boyfriend have been charged with torturing and killing her 10-year-old son. How do you personally deal with the trauma of sitting in the courtroom through so many tragic cases like this?

I have to sit there and I have to keep a straight face. You know, instead of wanting to jump over into the well there and, like, strangle someone. I hold it together because I've been doing this a really long time. There was one time that I had to run out of a courtroom … I was almost sick. But that was a long time ago. I divorce myself from what's going on at the moment. And I just draw and I can't think about it. But when it's over and I'm driving home, it all just kind of comes out. And then I go over it, I ruminate. I just think about it over and over and over. So sometimes these trials don't leave me for a very long time. I think about them all the time. I think about victims all the time. And I think about justice for victims.