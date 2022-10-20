The devil works hard, but it seems Kim Kardashian works harder.
In this week’s installment of The Kardashians, we got a rare behind-the-scenes glimpse at how one of the world’s most photographed women manages to keep her image in check — at all times.
The fifth episode partly centers on a girls’ trip to Miami, with Kim and Khloé taking the cameras along for the ride as they live it up on the East Coast.
As they step out for a dinner to celebrate the launch of a new Skims range, the sisters and their friends are swarmed by paparazzi, with Kim taking the attention in stride, as usual.
Once the dinner wraps up, the gang heads back to their hotel suite to keep the party going. “I don’t know about you guys, but I am turned on to dance,” Khloé proclaims while touching up her glam.
And while Khloé and the rest of the group make a toast to their girls’ night, Kim appears preoccupied, seated on the sofa in the background while staring intently at pictures on her laptop screen.
Of course, we know Kimberly isn’t necessarily a party animal, but seeing her on a totally different wavelength from the rest of the girls is awkward, to say the least.
Before long, Khloé heads over to investigate, asking: “What are you doing over here?”
Without taking her eyes off of her phone, Kim informs her sister that she’s “approving” photos.
It’s no secret that the Kardashian-Jenners have become notorious for their sometimes bizarre use of editing tools on Instagram. However, Kim goes on to give a more detailed explanation than ever before as to why she makes editing her pictures a top priority, even in the middle of a party.
“Those were the images from the dinner. You have approval of all the images inside our Skims pop-up,” Kim explains with great focus in her confessional. “I don’t trust anybody else to tell me when I look good.”
Back in the hotel suite, Kim proves to be a bit of a buzzkill, prompting Khloé to take a stand.
“You guys, I’m not sitting in a quiet hotel room,” she says before throwing a little shade in her confessional. “I hate those people that go somewhere, and they’re just like a Debbie Downer,” she adds, naming no names.
Khloé ultimately loses her patience and demands Kim put her editing on pause to enjoy the party. “Kim, I will fucking—” she says, before getting cut off by her sister, who replies nonchalantly, “I’m editing.”
“Bitch, you’ll thank me later,” Kim brutally follows up in her confessional. “Because I’m editing all of our fucking photos to delete all the bad ones, and they have to go to print tonight.”
“I’ll tell you if Malika looks bad, I’ll delete it. Even if I look amazing,” she doubles down. “No one else is gonna look at 10 people in a photo, but I do.”
There’s no denying that her approach may seem wildly obsessive to most viewers. But, if there’s one thing we know about Kim K, it’s that she’ll go to extreme lengths to protect her image.
In fact, as OG Keeping Up With the Kardashian fans might recall, Kim famously lost it on a 2017 vacation in Mexico after a batch of paparazzi pics, which she deemed to be unflattering, went viral.
The photos showed Kim rocking a black bikini bottom and a gray vest while taking a stroll on the beach with friends. When she stumbled upon the pics, Kim wasn’t happy with how her body looked and put her vacation on pause to “untag” herself from every image.
“Fuck! I don’t get it! Like, I literally don’t look like this,” she said, sitting by the pool in a fit of panic. “I need to untag myself in everything. I’m literally gonna go inside and just start untagging.”
Soon after, Kim claimed that the images had been digitally manipulated, saying during an appearance on The View that “people were photoshopping and sharpening them to make them look way worse.”
The agency that took the photographs quickly denied claims that they were edited. However, it seems Kim still goes above and beyond to eliminate the risk of something similar ever happening again.