Britney Spears Said Her Conservatorship Was A Huge Setup In A 22-Minute Audio Recording Detailing What Happened To Her

Britney Spears accused her family of plotting to put her in the legal arrangement that allowed her dad to control her life for nearly 14 years as she opened up about the beginnings of her conservatorship in a lengthy audio recording Sunday.

"It was all premeditated. A woman introduced the idea to my dad, and my mom actually helped him follow through and made it all happen," Spears says in the 22-minute audio recording she posted to Twitter. "It was all basically set up. There was no drugs in my system, no alcohol, nothing — it was pure abuse."

In the now-deleted recording, Spears says she still doesn't understand what she did wrong back in 2008 when her father, Jamie Spears, first convinced a judge to create the conservatorship. She also recounted what it was like to work and live under the arrangement and shared more details about when she was allegedly forced into a mental health treatment center in early 2019.

"I honestly still to this day don't know what really I did," Spears says. "I literally spoke in a British accent to a doctor to prescribe my medication, and three days later there was a SWAT team in my home."



Spears, now 40, was finally freed from the conservatorship last November, months after she spoke publicly in court about the abuse she said she faced as a result. Since then, her legal team has been working to claw back funds they believe were not spent in her best interests as well as investigating allegations that her father mismanaged her affairs. At a hearing last week, her attorney Mathew Rosengart suggested that she could sue Tri Star Sports & Entertainment Group, the company her father hired to manage her business, for breach of fiduciary duty. According to court papers, the pop star's father paid himself more than $6 million from her estate and paid Tri Star more than $18 million over the course of the conservatorship.

In the recording posted on Sunday, Spears says she has been offered opportunities to share her story for money, like in a sit-down interview with Oprah, but she feels like getting paid to speak her truth was "kind of silly." She says she has been "scared of the judgment" and "skepticism" that comes with opening up but that she wants to talk about what happened to her to help others who might feel alone.

"I think it's crucial for my heart and my head to be able to speak openly about it as if anyone else would," Spears says.

She recalls being surrounded by paparazzi as she was sitting in the ambulance in the now-famous images from January 2008 when she was taken from her home and placed on a psychiatric hold at the hospital, saying that at the time "none of it made sense" to her.

"Literally the extent of my madness was playing chase with paparazzi, which is still to this day one of the most fun things I ever did about being famous," Spears says. "So I don't know what was so harmful about that."

Immediately after she was hospitalized a second time that month, her father petitioned the Los Angeles County Superior Court to create the conservatorship and make him and an attorney the co-conservators of her financial and personal affairs. Spears says the hospitalization left her "completely traumatized out of my mind," but she quickly went back to work after it, making a guest appearance on How I Met Your Mother and starting production on her sixth studio album, Circus.

"All I do remember is I had to do what I was told. I was told I was fat every day. I had to go to the gym," she says. "They made me feel like nothing, and I went along with it because I was scared."

Over the years, she continued to produce new music and perform almost nonstop on tours and in a two-year residency in Las Vegas. But still, she was living under her father's rules, she says, and wasn't allowed to go out with friends or her dancers. She couldn't pick her own nannies for her kids and wasn't allowed to have cash.