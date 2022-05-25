The Onion Flooded Its Homepage With The Same 21 Stories It Has Written About Mass Shootings

It jokingly bills itself "America's finest news source," but for years now the Onion has done exceptional, biting coverage of a very American phenomenon.

Each time there is a high-profile mass shooting, the satirical website publishes a variation of the exact same story.

Starting with the 2014 attack in Isla Vista, California, that killed six people, the Onion published a piece titled "'No Way To Prevent This,’ Says Only Nation Where This Regularly Happens."

In the years since, it has published that same headline 20 more times.

"It's just incredibly draining and it's hard to actually find like new angles on it," Onion Editor-in-Chief Chad Nackers told BuzzFeed News in an interview on Wednesday. "And this kind of encompasses everything and it just works so well and it captures the helplessness of it."

On Wednesday, the Onion published its 21st variation of the story — this time in response to the murder of 19 elementary school children and two adults in Uvalde, Texas, the previous day.

For the first time ever, the Onion devoted its entire front page to all 21 past stories and linked all the past pieces in a long Twitter thread.

"Today, it kind of shows how powerful that looks when the entire homepage is filled with showing that nothing has been done for eight years," Nackers said.

"If you look, it takes a while — even on the Twitter feed — to scroll through how many times we posted it today," Nackers said. "It's not two seconds. It takes you probably 30 seconds to scroll through all the articles if you just keep moving. And that's just incredibly sad and it's horrifying."

The Onion's actions on Wednesday went viral among many Americans feeling despondent about yet another mass shooting — just a week after a shooter in Buffalo, New York, killed 10 mostly Black shoppers at a supermarket — and angry at the lack of gun control legislation.