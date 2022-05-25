Law Enforcement Broke Windows To Let Children And Teachers Escape During The Uvalde School Shooting, An Official Said

Law enforcement officials broke windows so that students and teachers could escape as a gunman barricaded himself in a classroom on Tuesday afternoon, "shooting anyone that was in his way," a law enforcement official said.

At least 19 children and two teachers were killed in the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, a small town about an hour and a half west of San Antonio. The shooter, identified by officials as 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, was killed by law enforcement.

It is the deadliest shooting at a grade school since a gunman killed 20 children and six adults at Sandy Hook Elementary in 2012.

Lieutenant Chris Olivarez, a spokesperson for the Texas Department of Public Safety, told Today that the gunman shot multiple children and teachers inside a classroom.

"Just a complete evil person by not having any regard for children, anyone inside that classroom," Olivarez said.

All the victims were in one classroom, Olivarez told CNN, but it's unclear exactly how many people were in the class at the time of the shooting.

"It's a small classroom, you can have anywhere from 25 to 30 students in there, plus there were two teachers in there," he said.

Officials said the gunman first shot his grandmother before fleeing in a vehicle. She was in critical condition as of late Tuesday.

Uvalde police received calls about a crashed car and an armed person "making his way into the school," Olivarez said, and the first law enforcement officers at the scene heard gunshots inside.

When they tried to enter the building, they were shot at by the suspect. One Border Patrol agent was wounded, according to Marsha Espinosa, a spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security.

Officers then broke windows around the school to evacuate the children and teachers, Olivarez said.