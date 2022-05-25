Law Enforcement Broke Windows To Let Children And Teachers Escape During The Uvalde School Shooting, An Official Said
All the victims were in one classroom, Lieutenant Chris Olivarez of the Texas Department of Public Safety said, but it's unclear exactly how many people were in the class at the time of the shooting.
Law enforcement officials broke windows so that students and teachers could escape as a gunman barricaded himself in a classroom on Tuesday afternoon, "shooting anyone that was in his way," a law enforcement official said.
At least 19 children and two teachers were killed in the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, a small town about an hour and a half west of San Antonio. The shooter, identified by officials as 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, was killed by law enforcement.
It is the deadliest shooting at a grade school since a gunman killed 20 children and six adults at Sandy Hook Elementary in 2012.
Lieutenant Chris Olivarez, a spokesperson for the Texas Department of Public Safety, told Today that the gunman shot multiple children and teachers inside a classroom.
"Just a complete evil person by not having any regard for children, anyone inside that classroom," Olivarez said.
All the victims were in one classroom, Olivarez told CNN, but it's unclear exactly how many people were in the class at the time of the shooting.
"It's a small classroom, you can have anywhere from 25 to 30 students in there, plus there were two teachers in there," he said.
Officials said the gunman first shot his grandmother before fleeing in a vehicle. She was in critical condition as of late Tuesday.
Uvalde police received calls about a crashed car and an armed person "making his way into the school," Olivarez said, and the first law enforcement officers at the scene heard gunshots inside.
When they tried to enter the building, they were shot at by the suspect. One Border Patrol agent was wounded, according to Marsha Espinosa, a spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security.
Officers then broke windows around the school to evacuate the children and teachers, Olivarez said.
The shooting took place two days before the end of the school year on Thursday. Some of the children had received honor roll certificates that morning, just hours before they were killed.
Throughout the day, authorities directed families to the convention center for news about their children. Some submitted their DNA samples to help identify the remains, the Los Angeles Times reported.
Hours later, long after the sun had set, people were still waiting at the convention center. Journalists at the scene reported hearing families crying.
The school district announced late on Tuesday that the remaining two days of the school year have been canceled, and the graduation ceremony will be "addressed at a later time." Families, students, and faculty members will be provided counseling at the convention center Wednesday, the district said.
Officials have determined that the shooter acted alone. He legally bought two AR platform rifles within the past week, according to state Sen. John Whitmore, one of which he brought into the school. The other remained in his vehicle, Whitmore said.
State Sen. Ronald Gutierrez, who represents Uvalde, told CNN that the shooter bought the two weapons on his 18th birthday.
Texas has some of the loosest gun laws in the country. Anyone 21 or older can purchase a handgun from a licensed dealer, and anyone 18 or older can carry a rifle as long as they are not prohibited from doing so by law. A permit is not required to carry a rifle.
In 2021, Gov. Greg Abbott signed into law a slate of gun bills that further expanded gun rights, including one striking down license and training requirements for handgun owners.
The Uvalde shooting comes days after the deadly mass shooting in Buffalo, New York, where a gunman killed 10 people, most of them older adults.
There have been 213 mass shootings in the US this year, according to data from the Gun Violence Archive, 21 of which happened in Texas. The American Public Health Association says gun violence in the US is a public health crisis. It is a leading cause of premature death in the country, responsible for more than 38,000 deaths. Data from the Gun Violence Archive shows that at least 17,199 people have died from gun violence so far this year.