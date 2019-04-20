 Skip To Content
Here's How People Paid Tribute To The Victims Of Columbine 20 Years After The School Shooting

Twelve students and a teacher were killed in what was, at the time, the worst school shooting in the nation's history.

By Stephanie K. Baer

Posted on April 20, 2019, at 1:28 p.m. ET

Will Beck, a survivor of the 1999 shooting, and his family place roses at the memorial the victims of the massacre during a vigil Friday.
David Zalubowski / AP

Twenty years ago today, 13 people were killed in a mass shooting at Columbine High School in Colorado, a tragedy that marked the beginning of an era in which the US has repeatedly had to grapple with gun violence in schools.

On April 20, 1999, two high school seniors carried out a planned attack on their school in Littleton, fatally shooting 12 classmates and a teacher before turning their weapons on themselves.

It was, at the time, the deadliest school shooting in the nation's history. The massacre led to a wave of modern school security measures and a heightened awareness of threats of violence.

Here's how people paid tribute to the victims on the 20th anniversary of the 1999 massacre.

Spencer Greenlee, a senior a Columbine High School, prays at the Columbine Memorial during a vigil Friday at Clement Park in Littleton, Colorado.
Jason Connolly / AFP / Getty Images

Tea lights sit illuminated at the memorial for the victims of the massacre.
David Zalubowski / AP

Columbine, Today and every other day we remember your lost loved ones, we agonize that we haven’t been able to fix this yet, and we are inspired by the many people from your community who have risen up to do beautiful things Twenty years later, we feel for you and love you all.
Cameron Kasky @cameron_kasky

A woman wears a shirt with a message of resilience during the vigil at the memorial for the victims of the massacre Friday.
David Zalubowski / AP

Cassie Bernall Steven Curnow Corey DePooter Kelly Fleming Matthew Kechter Daniel Mauser Daniel Rohrbough Dave Sanders Rachel Scott Isaiah Shoels John Tomlin Lauren Townsend Kyle Velasquez Remember them always. I’ll never forget. #NeverAgain #WeAreColumbine
Gabrielle Giffords @GabbyGiffords

A visitor places a candle among flowers at the Columbine Memorial during Friday&#x27;s vigil.
Jason Connolly / AFP / Getty Images

4/20/1999 Sending our love to the resilient Columbine community.
March For Our Lives @AMarch4OurLives

