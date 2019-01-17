Louis C.K. Reportedly Joked, “I Like To Jerk Off And I Don't Like Being Alone"

Louis C.K. reportedly opened a comedy set in San Jose, California, on Wednesday night by making a joke about the sexual misconduct controversy that led to his downfall in 2017.



"I like to jerk off," he told the crowd, "and I don’t like being alone."

According to a Daily Beast reporter who was at the show, the joke received "a good laugh" from those in attendance.

The sold-out performance at the San Jose Improv was also met with protests by demonstrators outside the venue, some of whom held signs reading, "Sexual harassment is no joke."

Demonstrators were also protesting the venue for offering C.K. a slot after he admitted to masturbating in front of two women without their consent, masturbating while on the phone with another unsuspecting woman, and committing other acts of sexual misconduct.

Representatives of the comedy club told the San Francisco Chronicle that they respected C.K.'s right to perform, as well as the demonstrators' right to protest.

"We see comedy as the final frontier and we don’t censor artists," they said. "We want them to perform without scrutiny. We trust that our audiences can decide for themselves what their limits are."



According to multiple reporters on the scene, one man protesting against the comedian was punched in the face by a C.K. supporter. San Jose police didn't immediately respond to a request for more information.