Aalayah Eastmond told BuzzFeed News she hopes her testimony will allow the Supreme Court nominee to look at gun reform from her perspective.

PBS News Hour

In February, 17-year-old Aalayah Eastmond had no choice but to shield herself from gunfire with her dead classmate’s body. On Friday, she was invited to DC to share her story of surviving the Parkland shooting in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee for the Brett Kavanaugh hearings. Eastmond, who’s since become an advocate against gun violence, gave testimony in opposition to Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination to the Supreme Court on Friday. The Parkland student told BuzzFeed News she hopes her testimony will allow Kavanaugh to look at gun reform from her perspective and from the perspective of “youth of color that experience gun violence every day.”

"If the youth across the country can fight to eradicate gun violence," @AalayahEastmond, a senior at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, tells @senjudiciary, "why can't judges, lawmakers and Donald Trump understand that young people are dying from this senseless gun violence?" https://t.co/f0RDadKJku

Eastmond dedicated much of her testimony to describing the traumatic day that changed her life forever. On that day, she was in her Holocaust history class, presenting their group projects. “Nicholas Dworet was in my group. Little did I know, 79 minutes from then he’d be saving my life,” she said. “We heard a round of extremely loud pops. We had no idea what it was or where it was coming from. The class was in complete silence and we all stared at each other in immediate fear.” When she saw “red on the floor,” the teen said she wanted to believe it was “just a paintball gun.” Then Dworet fell on top of her. She said she placed herself “underneath his lifeless body” as bullets flew all around her.

PBS News Hour

“I began talking to God. I told God that I knew I was going to die, I asked to please make it fast. I didn’t want to feel anything. I asked for the bullet to go through my head so I wouldn’t endure any pain.” “I laid there for about 30 seconds, still protected by his lifeless body, waiting for the shooter to move on to the next class,” Eastmond said. She recalled the rest of that day as a series of “horrific, surreal, and mind-numbing” moments. It would be 8:00 p.m. until she was able to finally see her mom. “I will never forget what I saw, what I did, and what I experienced that day. I will never forget Nicholas Dworet who, even in death, helped protect and save my life,” she said.

PBS News Hour

Eastmond told BuzzFeed News following her testimony that speaking on a huge national platform was “very overwhelming” and she was nervous. However, she said that it’s “extremely important ... to represent black and brown youth because their voices are always disproportionately represented.” During her testimony, Sen. Cory Booker was seen getting emotional and wiping away tears.

PBS News Hour

People watching at home tweeted that they were emotional as well.

Aalayah Eastmond's testimony had me in tears.

The statement from Aalayah Eastmond about the Parkland school shooting is heartbreaking. I’m in tears. #KavanaughConfirmationHearing