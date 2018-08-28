Louis C.K. Performed At A Comedy Club For The First Time Since Admitting To Sexual Misconduct

Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images

Following reports of C.K.'s sexual misconduct, the premiere and circulation of his film I Love You, Daddy were canceled. Netflix and FX also cut ties with the comedian.

“At the time, I said to myself that what I did was okay because I never showed a woman my dick without asking first, which is also true,” he wrote in a statement at the time. “But what I learned later in life, too late, is that when you have power over another person, asking them to look at your dick isn’t a question. It’s a predicament for them. The power I had over these women is that they admired me. And I wielded that power irresponsibly.

“I have spent my long and lucky career talking and saying anything I want. I will now step back and take a long time to listen.”