BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Louis C.K. Performed At A Comedy Club For The First Time Since Admitting To Sexual Misconduct

Arts & Entertainment

Louis C.K. Performed At A Comedy Club For The First Time Since Admitting To Sexual Misconduct

The comedian was accused of sexual misconduct by five women in November 2017 and confirmed the stories were true.

By Krystie Lee Yandoli

Headshot of Krystie Lee Yandoli

Krystie Lee Yandoli

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on August 28, 2018, at 11:30 a.m. ET

Louis C.K. performed Sunday at the Comedy Cellar in New York City — his first such gig since he was accused of sexual misconduct by five women in November 2017.

Ben Gabbe / Getty Images

The New York Times reported that C.K. made a surprise appearance at the comedy club, which he used to frequent, and performed a 15-minute set. He was apparently greeted by a standing ovation from the audience before his performance even began.

Rich Fury / Getty Images

“I understand that some people will be upset with me. I care about my customers very much. Every complaint goes through me like a knife. And I care about doing the right thing,” Comedy Cellar owner Noam Dworman told the New York Times.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
instagram.com

But Dworman said he also believes “there can’t be a permanent life sentence on someone who does something wrong.”

Back in November, five women accused C.K. of sexual misconduct, and two of those women said the comedian had exposed himself to them and masturbated. Shortly after the New York Times report, C.K. released a statement saying, “These stories are true.”

Following reports of C.K.&#x27;s sexual misconduct, the premiere and circulation of his film I Love You, Daddy were canceled. Netflix and FX also cut ties with the comedian.“At the time, I said to myself that what I did was okay because I never showed a woman my dick without asking first, which is also true,” he wrote in a statement at the time. “But what I learned later in life, too late, is that when you have power over another person, asking them to look at your dick isn’t a question. It’s a predicament for them. The power I had over these women is that they admired me. And I wielded that power irresponsibly.“I have spent my long and lucky career talking and saying anything I want. I will now step back and take a long time to listen.”
Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images

Following reports of C.K.'s sexual misconduct, the premiere and circulation of his film I Love You, Daddy were canceled. Netflix and FX also cut ties with the comedian.

“At the time, I said to myself that what I did was okay because I never showed a woman my dick without asking first, which is also true,” he wrote in a statement at the time. “But what I learned later in life, too late, is that when you have power over another person, asking them to look at your dick isn’t a question. It’s a predicament for them. The power I had over these women is that they admired me. And I wielded that power irresponsibly.

“I have spent my long and lucky career talking and saying anything I want. I will now step back and take a long time to listen.”

A lot of people expressed strong feelings about C.K.'s return to stand-up just 10 months after these allegations were brought to light.

Multiple women Louis CK pulled his dick out in front of lost opportunities to pursue their careers because this guy and his enablers wanted to keep them quiet https://t.co/1muHlsXr9T
dan solomon @dansolomon

Multiple women Louis CK pulled his dick out in front of lost opportunities to pursue their careers because this guy and his enablers wanted to keep them quiet https://t.co/1muHlsXr9T

Reply Retweet Favorite
Louis CK can eat shit
Tyler Coates @tylercoates

Louis CK can eat shit

Reply Retweet Favorite
“The audience, a sold-out crowd of about 115, greeted him warmly, with an ovation even before he began.” Tell me again how men are being unfairly punished? https://t.co/g0bYN1COmL
Jessica Valenti @JessicaValenti

“The audience, a sold-out crowd of about 115, greeted him warmly, with an ovation even before he began.” Tell me again how men are being unfairly punished? https://t.co/g0bYN1COmL

Reply Retweet Favorite
Many wonder "how long" Louis CK should be "punished" for before he's "allowed to do comedy." Not sure, but 1) he's not been punished. 2) For non-famous men, each count of indecent exposure and false imprisonment (which CK's admitted to) carries a sentence of ~1yr in jail
Amir Talai @AmirTalai

Many wonder "how long" Louis CK should be "punished" for before he's "allowed to do comedy." Not sure, but 1) he's not been punished. 2) For non-famous men, each count of indecent exposure and false imprisonment (which CK's admitted to) carries a sentence of ~1yr in jail

Reply Retweet Favorite
Louis CK being "banished" from stand-up comedy wasn't some kind of petty punishment, it was a fucking workplace safety issue.
Bris Farley @IanKarmel

Louis CK being "banished" from stand-up comedy wasn't some kind of petty punishment, it was a fucking workplace safety issue.

Reply Retweet Favorite
Another day, another famous man whose life has gone back to normal after multiple sexual misconduct allegations https://t.co/ZfCg7SLl7Q
Sam H. Escobar @myhairisblue

Another day, another famous man whose life has gone back to normal after multiple sexual misconduct allegations https://t.co/ZfCg7SLl7Q

Reply Retweet Favorite

Fellow comedian Michael Ian Black tweeted “people have to be allowed to serve their time and move on with their lives.”

Will take heat for this, but people have to be allowed to serve their time and move on with their lives. I don't know if it's been long enough, or his career will recover, or if people will have him back, but I'm happy to see him try. https://t.co/QmqdGJnIjy
Michael Ian Black @michaelianblack

Will take heat for this, but people have to be allowed to serve their time and move on with their lives. I don't know if it's been long enough, or his career will recover, or if people will have him back, but I'm happy to see him try. https://t.co/QmqdGJnIjy

Reply Retweet Favorite

“I don't know if it's been long enough, or his career will recover, or if people will have him back, but I'm happy to see him try,” he wrote.

Black went on to say that the #MeToo movement “is incredibly powerful and important. ... One next step, among many steps, has to be figuring out a way for the men who are caught up in it to find redemption.”

The #metoo movement is incredibly powerful and important and vital. One next step, among many steps, has to be figuring out a way for the men who are caught up in it to find redemption.
Michael Ian Black @michaelianblack

The #metoo movement is incredibly powerful and important and vital. One next step, among many steps, has to be figuring out a way for the men who are caught up in it to find redemption.

Reply Retweet Favorite

But many let Black know they don't agree with his argument.

“serve their time” 🤔 don’t know what’s going on in your world sir but here on planet earth, louis ck did not go to jail for the sexual misconduct he admitted was true. https://t.co/gDXMdUIyPY
Aminatou Sow @aminatou

“serve their time” 🤔 don’t know what’s going on in your world sir but here on planet earth, louis ck did not go to jail for the sexual misconduct he admitted was true. https://t.co/gDXMdUIyPY

Reply Retweet Favorite
It seems I missed the part when Louis CK “served time”. I just remember him living quietly as a millionaire for a less than a year. https://t.co/Z5STGzpOu0
KB @KaraRBrown

It seems I missed the part when Louis CK “served time”. I just remember him living quietly as a millionaire for a less than a year. https://t.co/Z5STGzpOu0

Reply Retweet Favorite
@astridoverthere yeah, SUPER not a good look, Michael Ian Black. I am particularly grossed out by the bit where he *tells the assault survivor what she ~*ACTUALLY*~ means* https://t.co/yZ3w1piGrz
Arsenio Billingham @ArsenioB_Ham

@astridoverthere yeah, SUPER not a good look, Michael Ian Black. I am particularly grossed out by the bit where he *tells the assault survivor what she ~*ACTUALLY*~ means* https://t.co/yZ3w1piGrz

Reply Retweet Favorite
@michaelianblack MIB, just want to point out that it definitely hasn’t been long enough, because all outlets are saying “accusations” when he clearly admitted to doing these things.
rhea butcher @RheaButcher

@michaelianblack MIB, just want to point out that it definitely hasn’t been long enough, because all outlets are saying “accusations” when he clearly admitted to doing these things.

Reply Retweet Favorite

BuzzFeed News reached out to the Comedy Cellar and representatives for C.K. and Black for further comment.

ADVERTISEMENT