13 Philadelphia Cops Will Be Fired For Racist And Violent Facebook Posts

The Philadelphia Police Department will fire 13 officers for their racist and violent Facebook posts, following an investigation into more than 3,000 such social media messages sent by the city's cops that were exposed by a local lawyer.



The 13 officers will be suspended for 30 days “with intent to dismiss," Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross Jr. announced at a press conference on Thursday.



Four other officers — whose Facebook posts were “less egregious” — will receive a 30-day suspension, Ross said.

The 17 officers who were suspended or fired posted material “that is not only offensive and unprotected” but revealed conduct that showed the officers “have little or no regard for their positions as police officers,” the commissioner said.

The posts were revealed in June by the Plain View Project, launched by Philadelphia lawyer Emily Baker-White. She examined the accounts of about 2,900 officers and about 600 retirees from eight departments across the US. She compiled posts that represented troubling conduct in a database that was first reported on by Injustice Watch in collaboration with BuzzFeed News.



Baker-White, found that of the 328 Philadelphia officers, 139 appeared to have one or more federal civil rights lawsuits against them. At least 64 of the officers had leadership roles including sergeants, lieutenants, captains, or inspectors.



The database has led to investigations at police departments around the nation. Baker-White did not respond to BuzzFeed News’ request for comment.

The names of the disciplined officers in Philadelphia were not released, but the highest rank among them included a sergeant, Ross said.

“I continue to be angered and disappointed by these posts, many of which, in my view, violate the basic tenets of human decency,” Ross said, adding that the officers’ behavior was “hateful and vile.”

The 17 officers were among 72 cops who were taken off the street and put on administrative duty in June after an internal affairs investigation found they had made “deeply disturbing” posts including those against Muslims, African-Americans, and transgender people.