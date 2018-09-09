Bishop Says Church Will Cooperate With Vermont Investigators After BuzzFeed News Investigation Of Catholic Orphanage Abuse

The Diocese of Burlington will cooperate fully with authorities looking into allegations of abuse at the St. Joseph's Orphanage, Bishop Christopher Coyne said Sunday, commenting on an extensive BuzzFeed News investigation into the now shuttered Vermont institution.

"The only way we can get to the truth of these matters is to be cooperative," Coyne said at a Sunday mass, according to the Burlington Free Press.

"I pledge that the Diocese of Burlington will be forthcoming with anything that can be helpful in resolving the allegations about these matters," he said.

Years in the making, an investigative report published by BuzzFeed News in August revealed how the Catholic Church allegedly treated children at its St. Joseph's Orphanage in Vermont. The stories include recollections of children being made to kneel or stand for extended periods of time, or being forced to eat their own vomit. Other stories include allegation of sexual abuse, and even death.



"The scandals and the ghosts of what happened there still haunt us," Coyne said of the orphanage, which closed in 1974.

