Kamala Harris: The Waving Meme Moment Was “Heartbreaking”
Harris texts with BuzzFeed News about a viral moment from her June visit to the Homestead immigrant detention center for immigrant children.
The warm, charismatic, and tough senator from California may have the clearest path to the nomination of any Democrat — on paper. Now Kamala Harris has to walk it. Or rather, drive it around Iowa. She texted me Monday from her bus tour across the state.
