 Skip To Content
BuzzFeed News Home Reporting To You

Kamala Harris: The Waving Meme Moment Was “Heartbreaking”

Trending

Kamala Harris: The Waving Meme Moment Was “Heartbreaking”

Harris texts with BuzzFeed News about a viral moment from her June visit to the Homestead immigrant detention center for immigrant children.

By Ben Smith

Picture of Ben Smith Ben Smith BuzzFeed News Editor-in-Chief

Posted on August 15, 2019, at 8:26 a.m. ET

This is an excerpt from The Stakes 2020, BuzzFeed News' newsletter about what really matters in the 2020 campaign. You can sign up here.

The warm, charismatic, and tough senator from California may have the clearest path to the nomination of any Democrat — on paper. Now Kamala Harris has to walk it. Or rather, drive it around Iowa. She texted me Monday from her bus tour across the state.

ADVERTISEMENT