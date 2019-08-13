Incoming: Welcome To America, You're On Your Own

A Trump policy could deny green cards to immigrants who use public benefits, a gay couple fled Russia because they cared for their adopted children, one guy pops a lot of balloons. This is your BuzzFeed News newsletter for Aug. 13.

A new Trump policy could deny green cards to immigrants who use public benefits The sweeping policy announced Monday would let the government deny permanent residency to immigrants who use or are likely to use public benefits, such as food stamps, housing vouchers and Medicaid.

The plan will take effect in about two months, according to the policy published in the Federal Register. Last year, researchers said the proposed version of the rule would have a serious impact on immigrants, regardless of whether they were affected by it. Advocates signaled that they are ready to sue over the new policy. A gay couple had to flee Russia for the crime of caring for their adopted children When Andrey Vaganov’s 12-year-old son complained of stomach pains in June, the ambulance rushed him to one of Russia’s top pediatric hospitals. The ache turned out to be nothing, but while there, the child told the hospital staff that he and his brother don’t have a mother who lives with them — they have two fathers. The revelation that Vaganov and his partner, Evgeny Erofeyev, have been raising their adopted sons together for nearly a decade put them squarely in the crosshairs of the Russian authorities. Since then, the couple have had to flee the country with their two sons, accused of breaking Russia’s infamous “gay propaganda law” simply by letting their children know that they are married.

Courtesy of Andrey Vaganov Andrey Vaganov and his partner, Evgeny Erofeyev.

Thomas Peter / Reuters Anti–extradition bill protesters at the airport wearing eyepatches.

The uneasiness of Joe Biden's presidential campaign is about more than the gaffes It can be easy to miss and hard to put your finger on, especially when Biden leads the Democratic presidential field in polling and puts on his aviator-clad frontrunner’s face. But Biden presents with a vibe of doubt. He can come across as a candidate who’s worried that he’s running out of time — and that he’s wasting yours. And he’s not always sure how to make the most of it. 👉The Republican running against Trump took his message to the Iowa State Fair. Few listened.

👉Just 11 people trying to eat super casually at the Iowa State Fair This guy who makes videos popping balloons with a bunch of knives explained his creative process Art frequently finds power and beauty through destruction. Ai Weiwei smashing a 2,000-year-old Han Dynasty urn. Gustav Metzger painting with acid. This guy going ham on a bunch of balloons with knives.

