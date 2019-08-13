 Skip To Content
BuzzFeed News Home Reporting To You

Seven Condos You Could Buy In New York For The Same Price As Tumblr

Trending

Seven Condos You Could Buy In New York For The Same Price As Tumblr

$3 million is honestly not that much.

By Scott Lucas

Picture of Scott Lucas Scott Lucas BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on August 12, 2019, at 9:42 p.m. ET

Tumblr — one of the OG blogging sites — just sold. Its owner, Verizon, agreed to let it go to Automattic, which runs WordPress.com, for a price reported to be less than $3 million.

That's way less than the $1.1 billion that Yahoo paid for Tumblr in 2013. So much less so, in fact, you could buy a pretty nice home near Tumblr's offices in New York for that same amount.

We found seven condos that are going for about the same price that the company just sold for.

Zillow / Via zillow.com

20 Pine St #2801, New York, NY 10005

Sybaritic showers

This 3-bedroom, 3-bath is a "great investment opportunity," and comes with "a sybaritic recessed rain shower," 10.5 foot ceilings, and direct subway access. All that for just $2.5 million. Or you could buy Tumblr.

Zillow / Via zillow.com

7 Dutch St #1, New York, NY 10038

No board approval

A condo duplex in the heart on Manhattan for $2.8 million. This 3,428 square foot residence functions as a live-work space and, unlike your next corporate acquisition, has "no board approval required."

Zillow / Via zillow.com

130 William St #28B, New York, NY 10038

A building fit for a knight

Designed by the architect Sir David Adjaye, whom TIME named one of its 100 most influential people of 2017. The building's amenities include "indoor and outdoor lounges complete with a chef's catering kitchen, club room, golf simulator, a private IMAX theatre, a kid's activity center, and a private rooftop observation deck located at the top of the building, nearly 800 feet in the air." $2,995,990, which is probably more than Tumblr cost.

Zillow / Via zillow.com

200 Chambers St #18G, New York, NY 10007

Views, views, and more views

This two bedroom, three bath is offered for $2,698,000 and according to the, features: "VIEWS, VIEWS, VIEWS AND MORE VIEWS."

Zillow / Via zillow.com

97 Franklin Pl #5, New York, NY 10013

Opportunity knocks

At this two bedroom, two bath unit being on the market for $2,500,000, pretty much anything goes. (Unlike the SFW rules on Tumblr.) "Unlimited subletting allowed," and "exchanges also possible & welcome."

Zillow / Via zillow.com

51 Warren St #5E, New York, NY 10007

Price cut

Just two weeks ago, the price of this three bedroom, three bath was cut $245,000 to $2,750,000 — bringing it just under the $3 million level.

Zillow / Via zillow.com

20 Pine St PH 42, New York, NY 10005

Just listed

This spacious, three-bedroom condo is on sale for $2,649,000 — just about what it would cost to buy Tumblr. But the micro-blogging site doesn't sport views of the Empire State Building the way this corner unit does.

ADVERTISEMENT