Seven Condos You Could Buy In New York For The Same Price As Tumblr

Tumblr — one of the OG blogging sites — just sold. Its owner, Verizon, agreed to let it go to Automattic, which runs WordPress.com, for a price reported to be less than $3 million.

That's way less than the $1.1 billion that Yahoo paid for Tumblr in 2013. So much less so, in fact, you could buy a pretty nice home near Tumblr's offices in New York for that same amount.

We found seven condos that are going for about the same price that the company just sold for.