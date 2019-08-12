Just 11 People Trying To Eat Super Casually At The Iowa State Fair

Let's first of all acknowledge that state fairs are national treasures and secondly that there are so many presidential candidates that it's hard to keep track. The Iowa State Fair is an annual tradition that delightfully takes both of these truths and combines them. The result is an event that allows politicians to pretend to be normal, approachable humans and gives Americans a chance to participate in the light hazing we do best: getting them to eat snacks in a public setting, preferably surrounded by the press corps.

Here is the (admittedly incomplete) candidate tracker of our potential leaders and a rundown of Midwest culinary treats. You're welcome.