One Of The World's Busiest Airports Was Closed By Eyepatch-Wearing Protesters

Hong Kong's airport was occupied for a fourth day Monday, as pro-democracy demonstrators wore bandages in solidarity with a woman reportedly shot in the eye by a police beanbag round.

Anthony Wallace / AFP / Getty Images Medics treat a woman who received a facial injury during a standoff between protesters and police in Tsim Sha Tsui in Hong Kong on August 11.

Pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong are adding eyepatches to their unofficial uniforms of black clothing, hard hats and gas masks. Many demonstrators who occupied Hong Kong International Airport for a fourth day Monday — leading to one of the world's busiest transport hubs cancelling all flights — did so while wearing bandages or patches over their right eyes, in solidarity with a woman who was reportedly hit by a police beanbag round Sunday.

REUTERS/Thomas Peter A combination picture shows anti-extradition bill protesters at the airport wearing eyepatches.

The woman was injured during intense clashes between protesters and police that saw riot police deploy tear gas and charge at demonstrators in metro stations.

Manan Vatsyayana / AFP / Getty Images A pro-democracy protester is held by police outside Tsim Sha Tsui police station on Sunday.

Pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong was among those who tweeted a viral picture of the woman, and the South China Morning Post reported she could lose her eye.



Last night’s escalation of violence - woman shot in eye, tear gas fired directly into mtr stations being noted in many of the signs here tn

However at a press conference Monday, Hong Kong police said there was no evidence the incident was related to police action.

As well as wearing bandages covering their eyes, protesters who stayed at the airport Monday after being told to leave held placards with the words "an eye for an eye" on them.



Anthony Kwan / Getty Images

Anthony Kwan / Getty Images

Anthony Kwan / Getty Images

Anthony Kwan / Getty Images

Anthony Kwan / Getty Images

Philip Fong / AFP / Getty Images

Hong Kong's international airport is one of the few places in the city where police have not tried to disperse protesters by deploying tear gas.



Thomas Peter / Reuters Protesters in the departure hall of Hong Kong airport earlier today.

Billy H.C. Kwok / Getty Images Protesters on their way to Hong Kong airport Monday, as passengers and employees were told to leave.

It was announced earlier today that all departures after 4pm were cancelled, with passengers asked to leave and airport employees told to go home. Flights were due to resume Tuesday.

I’m at the airport in Hong Kong where all outbound flights have been canceled.

By midnight local time however, protesters were still present at the terminal, albeit in reduced numbers.

Mass protests have taken place in Hong Kong for the last 10 weekends. They began in opposition to a proposed extradition low but have since morphed into a wider pro-democracy movement. Rosalind Adams reported from Hong Kong International Airport.