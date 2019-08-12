One Of The World's Busiest Airports Was Closed By Eyepatch-Wearing Protesters
Hong Kong's airport was occupied for a fourth day Monday, as pro-democracy demonstrators wore bandages in solidarity with a woman reportedly shot in the eye by a police beanbag round.
Pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong are adding eyepatches to their unofficial uniforms of black clothing, hard hats and gas masks.
Many demonstrators who occupied Hong Kong International Airport for a fourth day Monday — leading to one of the world's busiest transport hubs cancelling all flights — did so while wearing bandages or patches over their right eyes, in solidarity with a woman who was reportedly hit by a police beanbag round Sunday.
The woman was injured during intense clashes between protesters and police that saw riot police deploy tear gas and charge at demonstrators in metro stations.
Pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong was among those who tweeted a viral picture of the woman, and the South China Morning Post reported she could lose her eye.
However at a press conference Monday, Hong Kong police said there was no evidence the incident was related to police action.
As well as wearing bandages covering their eyes, protesters who stayed at the airport Monday after being told to leave held placards with the words "an eye for an eye" on them.
Hong Kong's international airport is one of the few places in the city where police have not tried to disperse protesters by deploying tear gas.
It was announced earlier today that all departures after 4pm were cancelled, with passengers asked to leave and airport employees told to go home. Flights were due to resume Tuesday.
By midnight local time however, protesters were still present at the terminal, albeit in reduced numbers.
Mass protests have taken place in Hong Kong for the last 10 weekends. They began in opposition to a proposed extradition low but have since morphed into a wider pro-democracy movement.
Rosalind Adams reported from Hong Kong International Airport.
-
Matthew Champion is a deputy world news editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.
-
Rosalind Adams is world correspondent for BuzzFeed News and is based in Hong Kong, China.
