"The Crown" Season 3 Finally Has A Premiere Date And People Are PSYCHED

Season 3 will be available for your streaming pleasure on November 17.

Netflix revealed on Monday that the highly anticipated third season of its original Emmy-award winning series, The Crown, will debut on November 17. The announcement was very dramatic, showing Oscar-winning actor Olivia Colman (The Favourite) slowly walking into frame as the camera lazily zooms in. We are blessed to see Colman's Queen Elizabeth II in full regalia, turning her face to camera before the screen goes black and displays the show title. It's been nearly two years since the last season of The Crown. While the wait has been agonizing for fans, it seems there's been good reason for it.

The series creator, Peter Morgan, told Variety last year that Season 3 and Season 4 of the show were shot back-to-back. There's also an entirely new cast, including Colman who is taking over for Claire Foy as the series' lead. As for the other man players, Tobias Menzies will be taking over the role of Prince Philip, replacing Matt Smith. Helena Bonham Carter is taking on the role of the queen's sister, Princess Margaret, which was formerly portrayed by actor Vanessa Kirby. Josh O'Connor and Erin Doherty have been cast as Prince Charles and Princess Anne, respectively. And though we likely won't see her until Season 4, Emma Corrin has been tapped to play the people's princess, Diana, Princess of Wales. Additionally, Gillian Anderson is rumored to portray British prime minister Margaret Thatcher in the following season.

Season 3 of the show will take place between the years 1964 to 1976, and though no specifics have been released, it's likely this season will involve Prince Charles becoming more of a public figure, as well as the decolonization of British influence in African countries. Naturally, folks were very excited about what the next season would bring, though they definitely made a few comments about the length of time in between seasons.

But nonetheless were happy to get any news at all. Some even went so far as to predict Colman would win all of the Emmys for a performance that's yet to be seen by the general public.

But yeah, people were mostly just really, really, really hype.

Just three more months of waiting, The Crown fans.