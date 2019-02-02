Why Are “Bohemian Rhapsody” And “Green Book” Still Oscar Frontrunners?

Paul Drinkwater / NBCUniversal via Getty Images Peter Farrelly and the cast of Green Book accept the award for Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy during the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards on January 06, 2019.

Alex Bailey / Twentieth Century Fox Rami Malek as Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody.

Universal Pictures Viggo Mortensen and Mahershala Ali in Green Book.

But is it, in fact, a beautiful film? The controversies and subsequent pushback that have cemented Bohemian Rhapsody and Green Book as awards season villains have in some ways made it easier to overlook the fact that they're also just not very good. The strangest thing about Hollywood's seeming embrace of a separating-the-art-from-the-artist approach this Oscar cycle is that it's been for the sake of such shitty art. Bohemian Rhapsody is, beat by beat, so close to Judd Apatow and Jake Kasdan's 2007 comedy Walk Hard that it feels like someone copied the latter without realizing that it's a spoof of the musical biopic genre. A few days ago, a clip showcasing a visually incoherent conversation scene from Bohemian Rhapsody went viral, with commenters speculating that the movie’s editor, John Ottman, had done the best he could after a production that went disastrously awry. But then what does it mean for his evidently messy work to be up for an editing Oscar (his first)? The same could be asked of the plaudits Malek's been getting for his performing-around-prosthetics impression of Freddie Mercury, a man the film sanitizes and moralizes about. Malek has been praised for soldiering on despite Singer, as though Singer's involvement were some accident of chance and not a central creative choice on the part of the people who put the movie together. Green Book is more proficiently put together by director Peter Farrelly and his crew, but it's also a clunky cliché of a thing, less interested in examining the racial themes it touts than delving into My Big Fat Greek Wedding–style broad ethnic shtick. Viggo Mortensen's character, Tony, tosses out a pair of drinking glasses after they're used by black workers at the start of the film, but by the time he meets up with the celebrated pianist Don Shirley (Mahershala Ali), that animus has been conveniently subsumed by odd-couple comedy, as if overcoming racism were as easy as getting used to traveling with someone who's cleaner or messier than you are. Ali infuses his character with lonely dignity, and Mortensen folds a whole pizza in half and eats it; while both are extremely game, neither transcends the material or makes it more than it is — a creaky road trip movie that makes occasional attempts to engage with historical realities on which it has a painfully limited perspective.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images Rami Malek, Golden Globe winner for Best Actor in a Motion Picture Drama, with Brian May and Roger Taylor of Queen during the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards on January 6, 2019.