A "Green Book" Producer Tweeted In 2015 That He Saw Muslims "Cheering" On 9/11

Nick Vallelonga, who just won a Golden Globe for Green Book 's screenplay, had no comment when reached by BuzzFeed News.

Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images, Photo Credit: Patti Perret Left: Nick Vallelonga at the 2019 InStyle and Warner Bros. 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards Post-Party on Jan. 6. Right: Mahershala Ali and Viggo Mortensen in Green Book.

Nick Vallelonga, the producer and Golden Globe–winning co-screenwriter for the 2018 film Green Book, tweeted in 2015 that he saw "Muslims in Jersey City cheering" when the World Trade Center towers collapsed on 9/11. The tweet, confirmed by Vallelonga's manager, and the account behind it were deleted after BuzzFeed News contacted representatives for the producer and Universal Pictures. Vallelonga had no comment and reps for Universal did not respond to a request for comment.



On Sunday, Vallelonga won a Golden Globe for the screenplay for Green Book, which also won for Best Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical at the awards ceremony. Vallelonga's tweet then resurfaced on Wednesday. It was posted on Nov. 25, 2015, and was directed to Donald Trump's Twitter account. The tweet appears to reference when then–presidential candidate Trump claimed that he had seen "thousands and thousands" of people in Jersey City cheering the towers coming down.

No footage or credible reports have ever corroborated those claims. Vallelonga's tweet claiming Muslims cheered the collapse of the World Trade Center is especially out of step with the themes of Green Book, which depicts the relationship between Vallelonga's father, known as Tony Lip (and played by Viggo Mortensen), and Don Shirley (played by Mahershala Ali), an acclaimed classical pianist, when Lip drove Shirley on a concert tour through the Deep South in the early 1960s. Ali, who won the Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actor for the film, is Muslim, which producer Jordan Horowitz (La La Land) noted when he called Vallelonga's tweet disgusting.



Nick Vallelonga wrote Green Book. My industry just gave him a Golden Globe for writing. This remains on his timeline. Mahershala Ali is a Muslim, and a beautiful, generous and kind man. This is all just too disgusting.