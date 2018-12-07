Kevin Hart Is Refusing To Apologize For Anti-Gay Slurs After The Academy Gave Him An Ultimatum

Kevin Hart said Thursday evening he won't apologize for anti-gay tweets that he posted years ago, despite the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences asking him to do so following the announcement that he will host of the 2019 Oscars.

"I chose to pass, I pass on the apology," Hart said in an Instagram video posted Thursday evening. "The reason why I pass is because I've addressed this several times. This is not the first time it's come up. I've addressed it. I've spoken on it. I said where the rights and wrongs were, I said who I am now versus who I was then. I've done it."

Hart made the video after old tweets resurfaced of the actor-comedian using gay slurs shortly after he was named as the next host for the Academy Awards. In it, he said he would be willing to be dropped as the host instead of issuing an apology for the comments.

"I'm not going to do it, man," he said. "I'm going to be me. I'm going to stand my ground. Regardless, Academy, I'm thankful and appreciative of the opportunity. If it goes away, no harm no foul."

After deleting old anti-gay tweets, Hart first responded on Instagram to the controversy, telling people to "stop searching for reasons to be angry."