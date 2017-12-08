Here's A Timeline Of The Past Sexual Misconduct Accusations Against Bryan Singer

Frederic J. Brown / AFP / Getty Images

Egan claimed many of the incidents happened at the home of Marc Collins-Rector in Encino, California. In his complaint, Egan described one encounter where Singer coerced him into masturbation and receiving oral sex before Singer allegedly pulled Egan's head down to forcibly perform oral sex on the director.

Egan also claimed in the lawsuit that he and Singer went on a trip to Hawaii where he said Singer again raped him. This claim is the reason Egan was able to file the lawsuit in Hawaii, but a deposition from Egan in 2003, uncovered by Singer's legal team, had the actor saying under oath that he had never been outside the continental United States and therefore would be admitting to perjury if he continued to claim he went to Hawaii with Singer in the late '90s.

In August 2014, Egan voluntarily dismissed his lawsuit "without prejudice," allowing him the possibility to file again in the future on the same claims.

In 2015, Egan was sentenced to two years in prison over a fraudulent investment scheme.