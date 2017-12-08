Here's A Timeline Of The Past Sexual Misconduct Accusations Against Bryan Singer
The "X-Men" director has vehemently denied multiple allegations of sexual misconduct during his career. The latest accusation came in a lawsuit on Thursday.
On Thursday, a new man came forward to accuse X-Men director Bryan Singer of raping him when he was a 17-year-old. Singer's lawyer denied the allegation and said the director would "vehemently defend this lawsuit."
This is not the first time Singer has been accused of sexual misconduct against minors.
1. In 1997, three minors said Singer pushed them to film a naked shower scene. Singer denied the allegations.
2. In April 2014, actor Michael Egan filed a civil lawsuit claiming that in the late '90s, Singer repeatedly coerced him into performing sex acts. Again, Singer denied all the allegations.
3. In May 2014, an anonymous man in the UK filed a lawsuit saying he was raped by Singer and Hollywood designer Gary Goddard. Both men adamantly denied the allegations.
4. Also in May 2014, a formal complaint was filed with the NYPD alleging Singer committed a sex crime against a man in his 20s.
5. In December 2017, a man named Cesar Sanchez-Guzman sued Singer, alleging that the director raped him when he was 17 years old. Singer vehemently denies the allegations.
