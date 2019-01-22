BuzzFeed News

Here Are The Oscar Nominees For 2019

The Academy Award nominations were announced on Tuesday morning. Roma and The Favourite led the way with 10 nominations each.

Actor In A Supporting Role

Mahershala Ali — Green Book

Adam Driver — BlacKkKlansman

Sam Elliott — A Star Is Born

Richard E. Grant — Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Sam Rockwell — Vice

Actress In A Supporting Role

Amy Adams — Vice

Marina de Tavira — Roma

Regina King — If Beale Street Could Talk

Emma Stone — The Favourite

Rachel Weisz — The Favourite

Costume Design

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Black Panther

The Favourite

Mary Poppins Returns

Mary Queen of Scots

Film Editing

BlacKkKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

Green Book

Vice

Original Score

Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

If Beale Street Could Talk

Isle of Dogs

Mary Poppins Returns

Animated Short Film

Animal Behavior

Bao

Late Afternoon

One Small Step

Weekends

Live Action Short Film

Detainment

Fauve

Marguerite

Mother

Skin

Sound Editing

Black Panther

Bohemian Rhapsody

First Man

A Quiet Place

Roma

Sound Mixing

Black Panther

Bohemian Rhapsody

First Man

Roma

A Star Is Born

Actor In A Leading Role

Christian Bale — Vice

Bradley Cooper — A Star Is Born

Willem Dafoe — At Eternity’s Gate

Rami Malek — Bohemian Rhapsody

Viggo Mortensen — Green Book

Actress In A Leading Role

Yalitza Aparicio — Roma

Glenn Close — The Wife

Olivia Colman — The Favourite

Lady Gaga — A Star Is Born

Melissa McCarthy — Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Animated Feature Film

Incredibles 2

Isle of Dogs

Mirai

Ralph Breaks The Internet

Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse

Production Design

Emily Blunt is Mary Poppins in Disney’s MARY POPPINS RETURNS, a sequel to the 1964 MARY POPPINS, which takes audiences on an entirely new adventure with the practically perfect nanny and the Banks family.
Black Panther

The Favourite

First Man

Mary Poppins Returns

Roma

Cinematography

Cold War

The Favourite

Never Look Away

Roma

A Star Is Born

Directing

Spike Lee — BlacKkKlansman

Pawel Pawlikowski — Cold War

Yorgos Lanthimos — The Favourite

Alfonso Cuarón — Roma

Adam McKay —Vice

Documentary Feature

Free Solo

Hale County This Morning, This Evening

Minding The Gap

Of Fathers And Sons

RBG

Documentary Short Subject

Black Sheep

End Game

Lifeboat

A Night At The Garden

Period. End of Sentence.

Foreign Language Film

Capernaum (Lebanon)

Cold War (Poland)

Never Look Away (Germany)

Roma (Mexico)

Shoplifters (Japan)

Makeup and Hairstyling

Border

Mary Queen Of Scots

Vice

Visual Effects

Avengers: Infinity War

Christopher Robbin

First Man

Ready Player One

Solo: A Star Wars Story

Adapted Screenplay

The Ballad Of Buster Scruggs

BlackKkKlansman

Can You Ever Forgive Me

If Beale Street Could Talk

A Star Is Born

Original Screenplay

The Favourite

First Reformed

Green Book

Roma

Vice

Original Song

"All The Stars" — Black Panther

"I'll Fight" — RBG

"The Place Where Lost Things Go" — Mary Poppins Returns

"Shallow" — A Star Is Born

"When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings — The Ballad Of Buster Scruggs

Best Picture

Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

Green Book

Roma

A Star Is Born

Vice

