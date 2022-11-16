The News You Need To Read This Morning

Donald Trump? Yes, the former president who:

Incited an attempted insurrection at the US Capitol with lies about his 2020 election loss — lies he continues to spread to this day Spent much of the last few years openly vowing revenge against political enemies Is currently battling a suite of federal and state criminal investigations

Yes, that Donald Trump now wants American voters to let him once again lead the democratic system of government he has worked so tirelessly to undermine.

"America's comeback starts right now," Trump told the crowd at the Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida on Tuesday. "Two years ago, we were a great nation, and soon we will be a great nation again."

His announcement comes as Republicans largely underperformed nationally in last week’s midterm elections. Many in the GOP have blamed Trump for the outcome since many of his endorsed candidates, such as Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania, and Blake Masters and Kari Lake in Arizona, lost to Democrats.

Trump’s latest campaign would also be something unseen in mainstream American political history: He would be an explicitly anti-democratic candidate after pressuring state officials for years to overturn the 2020 election results in his favor. And at this point, whatever happens at the election, the breed of toxic and damaging politics known as Trumpism will likely continue for the rest of our lives.

A missile strike in Poland kills two and raises NATO concerns

Poland announced that a missile hit the village of Przewodow and killed two people on Tuesday. US intelligence said that evidence indicates it was a Ukrainian missile defending itself against Russian strikes.

“This is not Ukraine’s fault, Russia bears the ultimate responsibility,” NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said at a news conference Wednesday.

As the Washington Post's Emily Rauhala writes, the strike on NATO member Poland "reverberated quickly across a continent on edge after months of war, underscoring fears that the conflict could spread beyond Ukraine’s borders."



SNAPSHOTS

The Grammy nominees for 2023 have arrived. Beyoncé led the way with nine nominations — and is now tied with husband Jay-Z as the most nominated artist of all time — but Kendrick Lamar, Adele, and Brandi Carlile were close behind.

Four University of Idaho students were found dead at a home off campus in what police say was a targeted attack. Authorities continue to search for a suspect, but said there's no imminent threat to the community.

Casey Anthony never told her story. Now she's finally speaking out. “There’s a big distance here from the person we initially saw on that courtroom stand who was very, very closed and was fighting with some demons,” Alexandra Dean, the filmmaker behind the new documentary about Anthony's life, told BuzzFeed News. “This woman that was sitting in front of me clearly had thought through everything in a really, really profound way.”

Taylor Swift concert tickets went on sale Tuesday, but Ticketmaster crashed immediately and sent thousands of Swifties into all-out pandemonium. "It's me. Hi, I'm the problem. It's me." —Ticketmaster, probably.

