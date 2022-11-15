Ticketmaster To Swifties: "It's Me. Hi, I'm The Problem. It's Me."

Tickets to Taylor Swift's upcoming tour went on sale Tuesday — but Ticketmaster crashed almost immediately, making it impossible for many fans to buy tickets and sending thousands of Swifties into all-out pandemonium.

Snagging tickets to the "Eras Tour" — Swift's first tour in four years, and just as many original albums — was never going to be easy. Many enrolled for a chance to access the "Verified Fan" presale, but only the luckiest ones were selected.

Ticketmaster crashes may be nothing new, but fans knew there was trouble as soon as they logged in to the presale Tuesday morning. People were stuck waiting in the queue for hours with "2000+ people ahead" of them.