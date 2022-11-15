Elon Musk Might Kill Twitter But (Nearly) Every Meme Format Has Been Preserved Forever In This Guy's Google Doc

The 31-year-old creative director and walkable-community enthusiast helped pioneer Fun Brand Twitter when he ran the Steak-umm account from 2017 to 2021.

On Nov. 13 this year, he shared a massive 105-page Google Doc listing joke formats and text memes that was once a resource for other social media managers hoping to keep up with Twitter’s joke format du jour. Now, it’s a cultural artifact for all of us.

“At first, I only included memes that could be appropriate for brands to use, but eventually started adding as many trending formats as I could keep up with,” he told BuzzFeed News.



BuzzFeed News spoke with Allebach via email about his complex relationship with Twitter and how its “meme economy” works.