Police Said The Killing Of Four Friends In A Home Outside Of The University Of Idaho Campus Was A Targeted Attack

Four University of Idaho students were found dead at a home off campus on Sunday in what police say was a targeted attack, leaving the town of Moscow reeling as authorities search for a suspect.

The students were identified as Kaylee Goncalves, 21; Madison Mogen, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and Ethan Chapin, 20. Based on photos posted on social media, they were close friends, and Chapin and Kernodle were in a relationship.

Moscow police said they responded to a call about an unconscious person at around noon on Sunday. When officers arrived at the scene, they found the four students dead.

Investigators believe that an edged weapon like a knife was used in the killings, although no weapon was found at the scene.

As of Wednesday evening, a suspect had not been taken into custody, and the weapon had not yet been located.

During a press conference on Wednesday evening, Moscow Police Chief James Fry said due to "details of the scene," authorities believe that this was an "isolated, targeted attack" and that the "individual is still out there."

Fry added that there is no imminent threat to the community at this time, but urged residents to be "vigilant reporting suspicious activity" and to "be aware of your surroundings at all times."

On Wednesday, authorities also revealed that Chapin and Kernodle were at a party on campus, and Goncalves and Mogen were at a downtown bar. They arrived home sometime after 1:45 a.m., Fry said.

"There was no sign of forced entry into the residence," Fry added. "Investigators are continuing to collect evidence at the scene."



The authorities have asked anyone in the community who has any information about the victims' whereabouts on the evening of Nov. 12 and the early morning of Nov. 13 to call their tip line so investigators can continue piecing together the timeline of events.

Authorities confirmed that the autopsies were taking place on Wednesday, and police said they hoped the results would provide more definitive information on the exact cause of the deaths.

Investigators have remained tight-lipped about the details of the investigation. However, the Moscow mayor, Art Bettge, told Fox News that they were killed at around 3 or 4 in the morning.

The mayor did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The Moscow Police Department directed BuzzFeed News to its latest news release.