The Jan. 6 Committee Has Officially Subpoenaed Trump And Is Calling On Him To Testify Next Month

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the US Capitol officially issued a subpoena to former president Donald Trump on Friday, requiring him to turn over documents and appear for a deposition within the next few weeks.

This comes after the committee voted unanimously last week, during the panel's ninth public hearing, in favor of a resolution to subpoena Trump over his role in the attack.

"We need to hear from him," Rep. Bennie Thompson, chair of the committee, said in his closing remarks. "He must be held responsible."



In the eight-page subpoena letter dated Oct. 21, the committee writes that the former president must hand over documents by Nov. 4 and testify before the panel on Nov. 14.

The committee states that it has "assembled overwhelming evidence" that Trump "personally orchestrated and oversaw a multi-part effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election and to obstruct the peaceful transition of power."

The former president is also being accused of "purposely and maliciously disseminating false allegations of fraud related to the 2020 presidential election" in order to aid his own effort to overturn the election, as well as attempting to corrupt the Department of Justice and illegally pressure state officials to change the results of the election in their states.

The letter adds that Trump also filed false information under oath and in federal court, as well as pressured his vice president, Mike Pence, to refuse to count the Electoral College votes during the joint session of Congress, among other accusations.



It is not clear how Trump will respond to the subpoena or whether he will comply.



Refusing to appear before the congressional committee can result in prison time. Steve Bannon, Trump's former chief strategist, was sentenced to four months in prison earlier today for refusing to testify and appear before the Jan. 6 Committee.



By the end of this year, the committee will be producing a report for the Justice Department, which could include criminal referrals and recommendations.