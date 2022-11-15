Here Are The Grammy Nominees For 2023

The nominees for the 2023 Grammy Awards were unveiled on Tuesday, honoring the best music over the last year.
The awards will be presented at a ceremony in Los Angeles on Feb. 5, 2023.
Here are the nominations in some of the biggest categories. A full list of nominees can be found here.
Record of the Year
"Don't Shut Me Down" — ABBA
"Easy on Me" — Adele
"Break My Soul" — Beyoncé
"Good Morning Gorgeous" — Mary J. Blige
"You and Me on the Rock" — Brandi Carlile feat. Lucius
"Woman" — Doja Cat
"Bad Habit" — Steve Lacy
"The Heart Part 5" — Kendrick Lamar
"About Damn Time" — Lizzo
"As It Was" — Harry Styles
Album of the Year
Voyage — ABBA
30 — Adele
Un Verano Sin Ti — Bad Bunny
Renaissance — Beyoncé
Good Morning Gorgeous — Mary J. Blige
In These Silent Days — Brandi Carlile
Music of the Spheres — Coldplay
Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers — Kendrick Lamar
Special — Lizzo
Harry's House — Harry Styles
Song of the Year
"abcdeufu" — Gayle
"About Damn Time" — Lizzo
"All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film)" — Taylor Swift
"As It Was" — Harry Styles
"Bad Habit" — Steve Lacy
"Break My Soul" — Beyoncé
"Easy on Me" — Adele
"God Did" — DJ Khaled
"The Heart Part 5" — Kendrick Lamar
"Just Like That" — Bonnie Raitt
Best New Artist
Anitta
Omar Apollo
DOMi and JD Beck
Muni Long
Samara Joy
Latto
Måneskin
Tobe Nwigwe
Molly Tuttle
Wet Leg
Best Pop Vocal Album
Voyage — ABBA
30 — Adele
Music of the Spheres — Coldplay
Special — Lizzo
Harry's House — Harry Styles
Best Pop Solo Performance
"Easy on Me" — Adele
"Moscow Mule" — Bad Bunny
"Woman" — Doja Cat
"Bad Habit" — Steve Lacy
"About Damn Time" — Lizzo
"As It Was" — Harry Styles
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
"Don't Shut Me Down" — ABBA
"Bam Bam" — Camilla Cabello feat. Ed Sheeran
"My Universe" — Coldplay and BTS
"I Like You (A Happier Song)" — Post Malone and Doja Cat
"Unholy" — Sam Smith and Kim Petras
Best Dance/Electronic Music Album
Renaissance — Beyoncé
Fragments — Bonobo
Diplo — Diplo
The Last Goodbye — Odesza
Surrender — Rüfüs Du Sol
Best Dance/Electronic Recording
"Break My Soul" — Beyoncé
"Rosewood" — Bonobo
"Don't Forget My Love" — Diplo and Miguel
"I'm Good (Blue)" — David Guetta and Bebe Rexha
"Intimidated" — Kaytranada feat. H.E.R.
"On My Knees" — Rüfüs Du Sol
Best Rap Album
God Did — DJ Khaled
I Never Liked You — Future
Come Home the Kids Miss You — Jack Harlow
Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers — Kendrick Lamar
It's Almost Dry — Pusha T
Best Rap Performance
"God Did" — DJ Khaled feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, and Fridayy
"Vegas" — Doja Cat
"Pushin P" — Gunna and Future feat. Young Thug
"F.N.F. (Let's Go)" — Hitkidd and GloRilla
"The Heart Part 5" — Kendrick Lamar
Best R&B Album
Watch the Sun — PJ Morton
Black Radio III — Robert Glasper
Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe) — Mary J. Blige
Breezy (Deluxe) — Chris Brown
Candydrip — Lucky Dave
Best R&B Performance
"Virgo's Groove" — Beyoncé
"Over" — Lucky Dave
"Hurt Me So Good" — Jazmine Sullivan
"Here With Me" — Mary J. Blige feat. Anderson .Paak
"Hrs and Hrs" — Muni Long
Best Rock Album
Dropout Boogie — The Black Keys
The Boy Named If — Elvis Costello and the Imposters
Crawler — Idles
Mainstream Sellout — Machine Gun Kelly
Patient Number 9 — Ozzy Osbourne
Lucifer on the Sofa — Spoon
Best Rock Performance
"So Happy It Hurts" — Bryan Adams
"Old Man" — Beck
"Wild Child" — The Black Keys
"Broken Horses" — Brandi Carlile
"Crawl!" — Idles
"Patient Number 9" — Ozzy Osbourne feat. Jeff Beck
"Holiday" — Turnstile
Best Country Album
Growin' Up — Luke Combs
Palomino — Miranda Lambert
Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville — Ashley McBryde
Humble Quest — Maren Morris
A Beautiful Time — Willie Nelson
Best Country Solo Performance
"Heartfirst" — Kelsea Ballerini
"Something in the Orange" — Zach Bryan
"In His Arms" — Miranda Lambert
"Circles Around This Town" — Maren Morris
"Live Forever" — Willie Nelson
Best Music Video
"Easy on Me" — Adele
"Yet to Come" — BTS
"Woman" — Doja Cat
"The Heart Part 5" — Kendrick Lamar
"As It Was" — Harry Styles
"All Too Well (The Short Film)" — Taylor Swift