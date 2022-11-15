Here Are The Grammy Nominees For 2023

The nominees for the 2023 Grammy Awards were unveiled on Tuesday, honoring the best music over the last year.

The awards will be presented at a ceremony in Los Angeles on Feb. 5, 2023.



Here are the nominations in some of the biggest categories. A full list of nominees can be found here.

Record of the Year

"Don't Shut Me Down" — ABBA

"Easy on Me" — Adele

"Break My Soul" — Beyoncé

"Good Morning Gorgeous" — Mary J. Blige

"You and Me on the Rock" — Brandi Carlile feat. Lucius

"Woman" — Doja Cat

"Bad Habit" — Steve Lacy

"The Heart Part 5" — Kendrick Lamar

"About Damn Time" — Lizzo

"As It Was" — Harry Styles

Album of the Year

Voyage — ABBA

30 — Adele

Un Verano Sin Ti — Bad Bunny

Renaissance — Beyoncé

Good Morning Gorgeous — Mary J. Blige

In These Silent Days — Brandi Carlile

Music of the Spheres — Coldplay

Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers — Kendrick Lamar

Special — Lizzo

Harry's House — Harry Styles

Song of the Year

"abcdeufu" — Gayle

"About Damn Time" — Lizzo

"All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film)" — Taylor Swift

"As It Was" — Harry Styles

"Bad Habit" — Steve Lacy

"Break My Soul" — Beyoncé

"Easy on Me" — Adele

"God Did" — DJ Khaled

"The Heart Part 5" — Kendrick Lamar

"Just Like That" — Bonnie Raitt

Best New Artist

Anitta

Omar Apollo

DOMi and JD Beck

Muni Long

Samara Joy

Latto

Måneskin

Tobe Nwigwe

Molly Tuttle

Wet Leg

Best Pop Vocal Album

Voyage — ABBA

30 — Adele

Music of the Spheres — Coldplay

Special — Lizzo

Harry's House — Harry Styles

Best Pop Solo Performance

"Easy on Me" — Adele

"Moscow Mule" — Bad Bunny

"Woman" — Doja Cat

"Bad Habit" — Steve Lacy

"About Damn Time" — Lizzo

"As It Was" — Harry Styles

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

"Don't Shut Me Down" — ABBA

"Bam Bam" — Camilla Cabello feat. Ed Sheeran

"My Universe" — Coldplay and BTS

"I Like You (A Happier Song)" — Post Malone and Doja Cat

"Unholy" — Sam Smith and Kim Petras

Best Dance/Electronic Music Album

Renaissance — Beyoncé

Fragments — Bonobo

Diplo — Diplo

The Last Goodbye — Odesza

Surrender — Rüfüs Du Sol

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

"Break My Soul" — Beyoncé

"Rosewood" — Bonobo

"Don't Forget My Love" — Diplo and Miguel

"I'm Good (Blue)" — David Guetta and Bebe Rexha

"Intimidated" — Kaytranada feat. H.E.R.

"On My Knees" — Rüfüs Du Sol

Best Rap Album

God Did — DJ Khaled

I Never Liked You — Future

Come Home the Kids Miss You — Jack Harlow

Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers — Kendrick Lamar

It's Almost Dry — Pusha T

Best Rap Performance

"God Did" — DJ Khaled feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, and Fridayy

"Vegas" — Doja Cat

"Pushin P" — Gunna and Future feat. Young Thug

"F.N.F. (Let's Go)" — Hitkidd and GloRilla

"The Heart Part 5" — Kendrick Lamar

Best R&B Album

Watch the Sun — PJ Morton

Black Radio III — Robert Glasper

Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe) — Mary J. Blige

Breezy (Deluxe) — Chris Brown

Candydrip — Lucky Dave

Best R&B Performance

"Virgo's Groove" — Beyoncé

"Over" — Lucky Dave

"Hurt Me So Good" — Jazmine Sullivan

"Here With Me" — Mary J. Blige feat. Anderson .Paak

"Hrs and Hrs" — Muni Long

Best Rock Album

Dropout Boogie — The Black Keys

The Boy Named If — Elvis Costello and the Imposters

Crawler — Idles

Mainstream Sellout — Machine Gun Kelly

Patient Number 9 — Ozzy Osbourne

Lucifer on the Sofa — Spoon

Best Rock Performance

"So Happy It Hurts" — Bryan Adams

"Old Man" — Beck

"Wild Child" — The Black Keys

"Broken Horses" — Brandi Carlile

"Crawl!" — Idles

"Patient Number 9" — Ozzy Osbourne feat. Jeff Beck

"Holiday" — Turnstile

Best Country Album

Growin' Up — Luke Combs

Palomino — Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville — Ashley McBryde

Humble Quest — Maren Morris

A Beautiful Time — Willie Nelson

Best Country Solo Performance

"Heartfirst" — Kelsea Ballerini

"Something in the Orange" — Zach Bryan

"In His Arms" — Miranda Lambert

"Circles Around This Town" — Maren Morris

"Live Forever" — Willie Nelson

Best Music Video

"Easy on Me" — Adele

"Yet to Come" — BTS

"Woman" — Doja Cat

"The Heart Part 5" — Kendrick Lamar

"As It Was" — Harry Styles

"All Too Well (The Short Film)" — Taylor Swift