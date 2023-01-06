The News You Need To Read This Morning

The estate of Brian Sicknick, the US Capitol Police officer who died after the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection, is suing Donald Trump and two of the men who were charged with assaulting him as the former president's supporters attacked the Capitol.

The lawsuit argued that Trump, Julian Khater, and George Tanios all "played a significant role in the medical condition that led" to Sicknick's death. Khater was captured on video spraying Sicknick and other officers with a chemical irritant that Tanios supplied to him. After collapsing at the Capitol on Jan. 6, Sicknick died the next day of natural causes, though the medical examiner also told the Washington Post that “all that transpired played a role in his condition.” Capitol Police have deemed it a line-of-duty death.

Additionally, the complaint accused Trump of "intentionally" riling up the crowd with lies about the 2020 election before encouraging them to attack the Capitol and those who stood in their way.

"Defendant Trump put out a clear call to action," attorneys for Sicknick's estate wrote, "and the crowd—including Defendants Khater and Tanios—responded."

What in tarnation is happening with the Speaker of the House?

Throughout this week, Rep. Kevin McCarthy has failed 11 separate times to get the 218 votes needed to be elected speaker of the House of Representatives. This is the most prolonged speaker vote that Congress has seen in the last 164 years, according to CNN.

How much longer can this go on? To get at least 16 of the 20 ultraconservative Republican votes he needs to reach 218, McCarthy has shown an increasing willingness to compromise with the remaining GOP holdouts. (Vox's Andrew Prokop explains McCarthy's new concessions wonderfully, I highly recommend checking out his rundown.) For now, this impasse in the House has no end in sight.

“If this takes a little longer, that’s OK,” McCarthy said on Thursday.

SNAPSHOTS

Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin is showing "remarkable improvement" in his recovery after a cardiac arrest during a game. "It appears that his neurological condition and function is intact," one of his physicians said Thursday. "He still has significant progress that he needs to make but this marks a really good turning point in his ongoing care."

A surviving roommate of the Idaho murders said she came face-to-face with the suspect the night of the killings. On Dec. 30, a suspect was arrested in northeast Pennsylvania and charged with four counts of murder as well as felony burglary for the killings.

A man fatally shot his five kids, mother-in-law, and wife weeks after she filed for divorce. The apparent murder-suicide has shaken the small Utah town, where the Haight family was very well known.

An indie author has mysteriously reappeared more than two years after news of her death. Meachen wrote online that her family “did what they thought was best” by telling her followers that she was dead. She concluded the post with a declaration: “Let the fun begin.”



A tool that can judge whether an AI wrote your essay is beloved by educators and loathed by students