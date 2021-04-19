 Skip To Content
Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick Died Of Natural Causes After The Insurrection, A Medical Examiner Concluded

Two alleged rioters have been charged with spraying a chemical irritant at Sicknick, but not in his death.

By Zoe Tillman and Sarah Mimms

Picture of Zoe Tillman Zoe Tillman BuzzFeed News Reporter Picture of Sarah Mimms Sarah Mimms BuzzFeed News Reporter
Last updated on April 19, 2021, at 5:45 p.m. ET

Posted on April 19, 2021, at 4:32 p.m. ET

Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick in an undated photograph

WASHINGTON — US Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick died of natural causes the day after the Jan. 6 riots at the US Capitol, the chief medical examiner in Washington, DC, announced Monday.

Dr. Francisco Diaz, the medical examiner, determined that Sicknick, 42, had strokes caused by a blood clot before he died, according to an email from his office.

Two men have been charged with conspiring to assault Sicknick using a chemical spray, but they aren’t charged in connection with this death; in court filings and during recent hearings, prosecutors have noticeably shied away from bringing up the fact that Sicknick died. Diaz told the Washington Post, which first reported the office’s findings, that there was no evidence that Sicknick had an allergic reaction to chemical irritants or that he had internal or external injuries.

Sicknick was one of five people who died during or immediately after the riots at the Capitol.

According to a timeline provided by the medical examiner’s office, Sicknick was sprayed with the chemical irritant at around 2:20 p.m. on Jan. 6. At around 10 p.m., he collapsed at the Capitol and was taken to a hospital. He died just under 24 hours later, at around 9:30 p.m. on Jan. 7.

Screenshot of an email from DC's Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

In announcing Sicknick’s death at the time, US Capitol Police released a statement that it was “due to injuries sustained while on-duty.” The Justice Department also said Sicknick "succumbed ... to the injuries he suffered defending the U.S. Capitol." But the medical examiner's office said in an email Monday that Sicknick's death was ruled "natural" and was not "hastened by an injury."

At the same time, the Washington Post reported that Diaz "noted that Sicknick was among the officers who engaged the Capitol mob and said 'all that transpired played a role in his condition.'” The medical examiner's office declined to clarify the seeming contradiction in those statements.

Leah Millis / Reuters

Officers stand at the entrance before the arrival of the remains of Officer Brian Sicknick at the US Capitol on Feb. 2, 2021. The glass on the entrance door is seen damaged from the attack.

The Capitol Police said in a statement that the department "accepts" the medical examiner's findings "that Officer Brian Sicknick died of natural causes. This does not change the fact Officer Sicknick died in the line of duty, courageously defending Congress and the Capitol."

The department noted the two men arrested for assaulting Sicknick, saying "the USCP will continue to ensure those responsible for the assault against officers are held accountable."

"The United States Capitol Police will never forget Officer Sicknick’s bravery, nor the bravery of any officer on January 6, who risked their lives to defend our democracy."

