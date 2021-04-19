Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick Died Of Natural Causes After The Insurrection, A Medical Examiner Concluded

WASHINGTON — US Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick died of natural causes the day after the Jan. 6 riots at the US Capitol, the chief medical examiner in Washington, DC, announced Monday.



Dr. Francisco Diaz, the medical examiner, determined that Sicknick, 42, had strokes caused by a blood clot before he died, according to an email from his office.

Two men have been charged with conspiring to assault Sicknick using a chemical spray, but they aren’t charged in connection with this death; in court filings and during recent hearings, prosecutors have noticeably shied away from bringing up the fact that Sicknick died. Diaz told the Washington Post, which first reported the office’s findings, that there was no evidence that Sicknick had an allergic reaction to chemical irritants or that he had internal or external injuries.

Sicknick was one of five people who died during or immediately after the riots at the Capitol.

According to a timeline provided by the medical examiner’s office, Sicknick was sprayed with the chemical irritant at around 2:20 p.m. on Jan. 6. At around 10 p.m., he collapsed at the Capitol and was taken to a hospital. He died just under 24 hours later, at around 9:30 p.m. on Jan. 7.