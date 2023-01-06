A Lawsuit Is Arguing That Donald Trump's Actions Led To Officer Brian Sicknick's Death After The Jan. 6 Attack

The estate of Brian Sicknick, the US Capitol Police officer who died after the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection, is suing Donald Trump and two of the men who were charged with assaulting him as the former president's supporters attacked the Capitol.

In a federal lawsuit filed Thursday, lawyers for the estate and Sicknick's partner Sandra Garza argued that Trump's incitement of the insurrection, as well as the actions of the two men, Julian Khater and George Tanios, "played a significant role in the medical condition that led" to Sicknick's death. Khater was captured on video spraying Sicknick and other officers with a chemical irritant that Tanios supplied to him. After collapsing at the Capitol on Jan. 6, Sicknick died the next day of natural causes, though the medical examiner also told the Washington Post that “all that transpired played a role in his condition.” Capitol Police have deemed it a line-of-duty death.

The lawsuit's complaint accuses Trump, Khater, and Tanios of wrongful death, conspiracy to violate civil rights, aiding and abetting assault or assault, and negligence. Sicknick's estate is seeking $10 million in damages from each of them as well as punitive damages and attorneys' fees.

"The horrific events of January 6, 2021, including Officer Sicknick’s tragic,

wrongful death, were a direct and foreseeable consequence of the Defendants’ unlawful actions," the complaint states. "As such, the Defendants are responsible for the injury and destruction that followed."

