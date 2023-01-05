The Indie Author Who Faked Her Own Death Shook The Online Book Community With A Truly Wild Plot Twist

An author has mysteriously reappeared more than two years after news of her death — and details about what happened have been surfacing on the internet like clues in a whodunit novel.



Fans and friends of “perfectly flawed romances” writer Susan Meachen grieved after someone claiming to be her daughter posted in her Facebook fan group in September 2020 that Meachen had died by suicide after being bullied.

Then this week, the author, who self-publishes her books on Amazon, announced that she was still alive.