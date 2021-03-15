Two Men Have Been Charged With Assaulting The Officer Who Died After The Capitol Riot
Julian Khater and George Tanios allegedly sprayed a chemical substance at Sicknick and other Capitol Police officers.
Federal authorities have arrested and charged two men with assaulting Brian Sicknick, the US Capitol police officer who died after pro-Trump supporters stormed the building in January.
Julian Khater, 32, of Pennsylvania, and George Tanios, 39, of West Virginia, were arrested Sunday.
According to court papers, the two were shown in footage spraying a chemical substance in the face and eyes of three Capitol Police officers, including Sicknick, as they tried to access the building's lower west terrace. The pair appeared to time their sprays so that other members of the mob could remove barriers around the Capitol.
"Give me that bear shit," Khater can be heard saying as he asks Tanios for a canister of spray in video that is cited in the affidavit.
“Hold on, hold on, not yet, not yet," Tanios replies. "It’s still early.”
Video also shows Khater spraying in the direction of officers before he himself is sprayed in return.
One officer reported lasting injuries under her eyes, including scabbing that remained for weeks. She and another injured officer said the substance was "as strong as, if not stronger than, any version of pepper spray they had been exposed to during their training," according to court papers.
Authorities have not said definitively how Sicknick died following the riot, but investigators are reportedly probing whether he may have ingested a chemical substance such as bear spray.
According to court papers, the FBI received a tip that Khater and Tanios knew each other from growing up together in New Jersey.
Authorities were able to partly identify Tanios because he wore a sweatshirt featuring the logo of his sandwich business.
The pair are expected to appear in court on Monday. They are each charged with one count of conspiracy to injure an officer; three counts of assault on a federal officer with a dangerous weapon; one count of civil disorder; one count of obstructing or impeding an official proceeding; one count of physical violence on restricted grounds, while carrying dangerous weapon and resulting in significant bodily injury; and one count of violent entry and disorderly conduct, act of physical violence on Capitol grounds.
It was not immediately apparent whether they had retained defense attorneys.
