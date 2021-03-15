Two Men Have Been Charged With Assaulting The Officer Who Died After The Capitol Riot

Federal authorities have arrested and charged two men with assaulting Brian Sicknick, the US Capitol police officer who died after pro-Trump supporters stormed the building in January.

Julian Khater, 32, of Pennsylvania, and George Tanios, 39, of West Virginia, were arrested Sunday.

According to court papers, the two were shown in footage spraying a chemical substance in the face and eyes of three Capitol Police officers, including Sicknick, as they tried to access the building's lower west terrace. The pair appeared to time their sprays so that other members of the mob could remove barriers around the Capitol.

"Give me that bear shit," Khater can be heard saying as he asks Tanios for a canister of spray in video that is cited in the affidavit.

“Hold on, hold on, not yet, not yet," Tanios replies. "It’s still early.”

