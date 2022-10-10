The News You Missed From The Weekend

A man shot and killed a 21-year-old Dallas woman because he was angry that she’d won a basketball game against him, her family says.

First responders found Asia Womack on a sidewalk in South Dallas with multiple gunshot wounds on Monday evening, according to the Dallas Police Department. She died that evening at a local hospital.

Womack's family alleges that she had won in a game of pickup basketball against the suspect. Then the shooter, who they say knew her, took his children and brother home before coming back to the park and shooting Womack five times as she was walking home.



“I just don’t understand why you kill somebody over a basketball game,” Juanita Smith, Womack's aunt, told NBC 5. “I believe in forgiveness, but justice needs to be served."

Dallas authorities told BuzzFeed News that there is a warrant out for the arrest of the alleged shooter but would not confirm their name — although according to CBS, the warrant is for 31-year-old Cameron Hogg. The police investigation for this case is ongoing.



