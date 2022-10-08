Modern Dating Is An Extreme Sport. Here’s Our Cuffing Season Preseason Report.

Football and basketball have nothing on the extreme sport of dating. This cuffing season, BuzzFeed News is following four twentysomethings on their dating journeys, breaking down their season plays, and hearing from them directly about their road to the championships. Every month we’ll be checking with them to get a sense of what dating today truly looks like.

Which players will be in committed relationships by Valentine’s Day, crowning them champions of the annual cuffing season playoffs?

Data provided by Google shows that interest in online dating was surging as early as summer this year. Searches like “good openers for dating apps” increased 800% from the beginning of 2022 to the first week of August. A representative for Bumble told BuzzFeed News that last year October to early November was the app’s busiest time for messaging. A representative for Hinge said that they “receive the most downloads during October each fall.” Searches for “online dating applications” hit a peak in July, the start of this year’s scouting season.

So what makes a successful season, if the goal is to be cuffed? Laurel House, a relationship and dating coach at eHarmony, told BuzzFeed News that she thinks it’s dedicated time to figure out what you want. “Cuffing season has a predetermined expiration date,” she said.

The key, House said, is a principle of communication, clarity, and confidence — the three C’s.

“You can find true love during cuffing season,” House said. “But you need to define whether you’re dating ‘for now’ versus ‘forever.’”

Nick Rosenthal, New York City, 23

Aim: Date someone who has a secure attachment style.

Dates: Men