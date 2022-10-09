People Pointed Out Why They Think The Try Guys Cheating Scandal Is Actually A Big Deal After "SNL" Made Fun Of It

If you've been on the internet at all the last couple of weeks, you probably know that Ned Fulmer left the Try Guys after it came out that he was cheating on his wife with a colleague.
It was a huge surprise to fans because, after all, Ned was known as a wife guy, and Try Wife Ariel was a regular feature of the group's content.
They even wrote The Date Night Cookbook together, and having relationship stuff figured out was simply part of their brand.
But when photos showed Ned kissing video producer Alexandria Herring at a New York City bar, it quickly became the only thing anyone on Twitter or TikTok wanted to talk about.
Ned, Eugene Lee Yang, Zach Kornfeld, and Keith Habersberger created the Try Guys while working at BuzzFeed in 2014. (They left and started their own production company in 2019, which BuzzFeed Inc. has a financial stake in.)
Obviously, it was a big story for BuzzFeed News; internet culture is a staple of what we write about.
Then the remaining three Try Guys released a video in which they provided some more information about what had happened since they found out about the affair, and revealed that they had slowly been editing Ned out of their old videos.
Once again, people simply could not look away.
Well, Saturday Night Live has now weighed in with a sketch focusing on the absurdity of YouTubers' personal lives becoming a major news story.
Brendan Gleeson, this week's host, drops the breaking news of the Try Guys' response with the gravitas of a White House correspondent.
Ego Nwodim stands in for anyone who was totally perplexed by the scandal and the hold it suddenly had on people. "What in the world is a Try Guy?" she asks.
Bowen Yang, in particular, captures the intensity the real-life Try Guys had brought to the situation.
But for some people, the jokes missed a critical point: that Ned didn't just cheat — he cheated with someone he worked with who had less power than he did.
Other people were annoyed that Ned — the person who had actually done something worth apologizing for — didn't get made fun of.
And some praised the Try Guys for taking their workplace environment so seriously.
What did you think of the sketch? Let us know in the comments.