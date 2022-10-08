A man shot and killed a 21-year-old Dallas woman because he was angry that she’d won a basketball game against him, her family says.



First responders found Asia Womack on a sidewalk in South Dallas with multiple gunshot wounds on Monday evening, said the Dallas Police Department. She died that evening in a local hospital.

Womack’s family told Fox News 4 that, though the police investigation is still ongoing, they believe that she’d recently played a pickup game of basketball at the T.G. Terry Park against the man alleged to have shot her.



"This is so senseless," the family’s pastor, John Delley, told Fox 4. "You become embarrassed basically because a female beat you in basketball."



The family said Womack won the game. Then the shooter, who they say knew her, took his children and brother home before coming back to the park and shooting Womack five times as she was walking home.

"This was supposed to be a friend of Asia’s. She's eaten with the man," Andrea Womack, Womack’s mother, told the outlet. "She’s fed him, and he turned on her and killed her in a vicious way."