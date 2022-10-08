An Enormous Explosion Caused A Bridge Between Crimea And Russia That Is Crucial To Putin's War Plans To Collapse

An explosion on the Kerch Bridge, which connects Crimea to Russia and is vital to the Kremlin’s military operations in Ukraine, caused it to partially collapse on Saturday.

Three people died, the Associated Press reported. No one has taken responsibility for the attack, although Ukraine has threatened to attack the bridge in the past.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made a cryptic comment during a video address that many took to be commenting on the clouds of smoke and fire from the explosion.

“Today was a good and mostly sunny day on the territory of our state," Zelensky said. "Unfortunately, it was cloudy in Crimea. Although it is also warm.”

The Kerch Bridge, the longest in Europe, was opened by Russian President Vladimir Putin in 2018. Spanning 12 miles, it symbolized Putin annexing the peninsula from Ukraine in 2014.